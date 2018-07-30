It began with a book and a patient.
From there, Laura Peitzmeier became involved with a camp that helps kids with cancer and their siblings focus on fun instead of illness.
Peitzmeier is the Fremont Health Hospice Clinical Liaison. She’s the mother of a 27-year-old son, Jordon, who had thyroid cancer a child.
And this summer, Laura Peitzmeier was interim co-camp director for Camp Quality Heartland.
The camp, which serves children ages 4 to 17, took place at Camp Calvin Crest in rural Fremont; 35 boys and girls from Nebraska and Iowa participated in a host of activities from swimming to games and a talent show.
Peitzmeier’s involvement with the camp, which is free to the families, began years ago.
“I was visiting one of my home health care patients,” Laura Peitzmeier said. “He had been a previous volunteer and had gotten a memory book in the mail. He was sharing it with me and talking about all this fun he had at camp.”
A memory book includes photos of the week of camp that’s given to campers and volunteers. The book piqued her interest.
“It sounded like it would be something I’d be interested in because I’d done camp counseling when I was in high school,” she said.
That combined with having a son, who was 10 when he was diagnosed with cancer, and other experiences led Peitzmeier to check into becoming a volunteer.
In 2008, Peitzmeier enjoyed serving as a one-on-one companion-mentor to a 5-year-old boy.
The camp had a Wild West theme, which involved horseback riding and a western-themed dance.
A year later, Peitzmeier had to drop out of volunteering after she suffered a fractured pelvis from an accident that occurred 10 days before camp.
She was so disappointed.
“I cried when I called to them,” she said. “I was so sad.”
She returned as a volunteer in 2011. That year and in 2012, she was a dorm mom.
“I was in a cabin with a group of eight camper-companion pairs,” she said. “I was an extra person to help them out and keep them on track and organized.”
Peitzmeier joined the photography staff and the camp organizing committee in 2013. The committee meets year-round to plan camp events.
Besides the camp, there are two reunion events — one at a pumpkin patch in the fall and the other in the spring.
When the executive director resigned this year, Peitzmeier and another woman, Val Carolan, served as co-camp directors, while looking for a new camp director.
The camp was moved from Iowa to Calvin Crest. Campers and their companions were bused to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area to go fishing. They also went to Camp Rivercrest for the zip line, high ropes course and rock climbing wall.
Katie the Comfort Dog paid a visit.
“They adored her,” Peitzmeier said. “She was so calm.”
Campers also were able to make crafts, go on a hayrack ride and gather around a campfire.
The camp had a “magic” theme this year. One day, children were given cotton candy that started out white, but turned blue as they ate it. The result was lots of pictures of kids with blue smiles.
This year, a ventriloquist came one night and a magician visited on another.
A DJ came for the Friday night dance.
Peitzmeier appreciates the camp, which she said allows children to just be kids again.
The camp also includes siblings of the child with cancer.
“We include the siblings, because lots of times there’s so much attention on the child who’s ill that the siblings can sometimes feel left out. It affects the whole family. It doesn’t just affect the child with cancer, so we feel it’s important to give that same attention to the siblings and allow them time to be themselves and have fun,” Peitzmeier said.
Peitzmeier’s son, Jordon, was 17 by the time she learned about the camp and didn’t go.
But she can relate to parents whose children are diagnosed with cancer.
“Getting that diagnosis and hearing those words — it’s terrifying,” she said.
Everyone’s treatment is different, depending on the type of cancer. Jordon had three surgeries and radioactive iodine treatments.
Families find themselves in an atmosphere they’ve never been in before.
“You have to learn all these things about how to manage what they have going on and how to care for them through all of it,” she said. “You keep taking it as it comes and dealing with it. You don’t have time to think about how it’s affecting the rest of your life. You’re in that moment, trying to get through it.”
Jordon is now married and doing great and she hopes he’ll someday get involved in the camp.
In the meantime, she’s gotten other family members involved.
“When you come back from camp, you want to share about all the fun you’ve had, so slowly I pulled my family into it with me,” she said.
Her daughter, Michaela, started as a staff volunteer and has returned to help each year. This year, she was a companion to a camper for the first time.
Last year, Peitzmeier got her son, Joshua, who’s 28, involved. He was paired with the same boy in 2017 and this year.
“They get along great and have tons of fun,” she said.
Her sister, Leslie Main, came aboard as craft director.
In addition, 12 former campers also have returned as adults to help this year.
Peitzmeier sees many benefits from the camp. For one thing, kids and their mentors get to have fun.
“We do become a small camp family for the week,” she said. “It’s also a respite for the parents and they know their kids are in good hands. We have a medical team on site the whole time.”
Peitzmeier and others will meet in August to plan next year’s camp on what will be its 25th year.
“We’re always looking for volunteers — whether it be throughout the year for any of our events or the week of camp,” she said. “If somebody has particular talent that they would like to share with our group, we’d love to have them. Or if they can only come for a couple of days, we can use day volunteers.”
More information about the camp is available at campqualityusa.org/htl