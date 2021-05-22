Woman talks about grandmother's journey

She sewed her oldest daughter’s wedding dress and all her granddaughter’s costumes for plays and Halloween. She made baby blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Day even sewed the patches on police uniforms for Brady’s husband.

From the time she was a little girl, Brady said she’d take care of her grandmother when she got older.

“I was always very serious about that promise,” Brady said.

So Grandma Day moved to Fremont after Brady’s grandpa died in 2015. The Bradys cared for Day while growing their own family.

The Bradys have three children, Lila, 5, Lorelei, 4, and Asher is 18 months.

“Lila and Lorelie spent countless days over with grandma,” Brady said. “Grandma taught Lila and Lorelei their animal sounds and to count. They’d climb on her lap in every place she’s been and she’d get to work doing the great-grandma thing.”

Day was always someone who wanted others to feel loved and included.

And Brady loves and has always wanted to honor her grandmother.