Woman talks about grandmother's journey

Earlier in her life, Lila Day was known for her talkative nature and outgoing personality.
“She could talk to anybody,” said her granddaughter Nikea Brady. “She was really big on relationships. She cooked, she sewed and she was just Super Mom.”
The local woman has been one of the most important people in Brady’s life and in fulfilling a longtime promise, she and her husband, John, have taken care of her grandmother.
Now 82, Day has Alzheimer’s disease and is on hospice at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, where Nikea Brady is resident life coordinator.
Brady has seen firsthand how having Day receive hospice care sooner in her journey has helped her grandmother — who perked up as soon as she began receiving services.
And it’s helped Brady, who’s appreciated having already built relationships with hospice staff as her grandmother’s condition has declined.
In talking about her grandmother, Brady recalls their important relationship.
“My grandma raised me,” Brady said. “My grandma took me in when I was a teenager.”
Brady tenderly recalls her grandmother’s many talents.
Day baked kolaches and sugar cookies. She made lemon meringue pie, even perfecting the art of making meringue in a microwave. Every year, she’d make a birthday meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and corn for her granddaughter.
She sewed her oldest daughter’s wedding dress and all her granddaughter’s costumes for plays and Halloween. She made baby blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Day even sewed the patches on police uniforms for Brady’s husband.
From the time she was a little girl, Brady said she’d take care of her grandmother when she got older.
“I was always very serious about that promise,” Brady said.
So Grandma Day moved to Fremont after Brady’s grandpa died in 2015. The Bradys cared for Day while growing their own family.
The Bradys have three children, Lila, 5, Lorelei, 4, and Asher is 18 months.
“Lila and Lorelie spent countless days over with grandma,” Brady said. “Grandma taught Lila and Lorelei their animal sounds and to count. They’d climb on her lap in every place she’s been and she’d get to work doing the great-grandma thing.”
Day was always someone who wanted others to feel loved and included.
And Brady loves and has always wanted to honor her grandmother.
“One of the important things for me was making sure I knew what her wishes were and so I’ve been very vocal about it,” Brady said. “We went through the whole advanced planning process, so I knew exactly what she wanted at the end of her life. Along this journey, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s so when it came time for her to get into care, I knew exactly what to do.”
After having multiple falls, Day went into long-term care at Dunklau in April 2019. She’s had no more falls since then.
Day contracted COVID-19 in December. Her primary symptom was fatigue and she began talking about death more.
Brady noticed agitation she’d never seen before in her grandmother.
“That was really difficult, but I felt it come over me that I needed to listen to her and start asking her more about if this was the time,” Brady said.
Brady emphasizes the importance of speaking with loved ones ahead of time to determine their wishes.
“I can’t recommend that enough,” Brady said. “The primary reason for that is you’re in so much of an emotional place when you’re working with your own family that — at that time — it’s impossible to think clearly. When you already know what the information is, it makes it so much easier.”
Day had said she wanted to go into hospice care at some point.
After noticing changes in her grandmother, Brady asked hospice staff to evaluate her. Day was signed up for hospice about seven weeks ago. Social work, nursing and chaplain services were accessed.
“We started listening to what she wanted and immediately she started perking up, because we were letting her live the life she wanted to lead,” Brady said.
Brady recalls when she’d previously tried to get her grandmother to put together a puzzle. Day would put a couple pieces in place and then not want to work on it anymore. She’d become irritated.
About a week after she’d gone on hospice, Day wanted to spend time with her granddaughter.
“The staff brought her down and she did the whole puzzle and so I have it in my office now,” Brady said.
Brady plans to frame the puzzle with the beach scene picture and keep it in her office.
After Day began receiving hospice services, Brady noticed they had more quality time.
“I got to be granddaughter again,” Brady said.
Day’s condition began declining a couple weeks ago. Brady said it’s been a blessing to already have the hospice team members — people she knows and trusts — in place.
“I didn’t have to go and sign papers,” Brady said. “I didn’t have to go and meet new people, while I want this time with my grandma. I already had them on board. It’s already people I know so it’s not like I’m bringing in strangers. I’m bringing friends.”
Brady can see how hospice has helped.
“I’ve always been afraid for the day that she would be dying. We’re here now and it’s not nearly as bad as I thought it would be — what I was preparing myself for — it’s better than that,” Brady said.
She noted something else.
“I’ve always witnessed people on hospice and left with the thought that death can be beautiful,” Brady said. “Living it for myself, now, it’s beautiful. It’s better than what I thought it could be. I’m obviously sad and I don’t want my grandma to not be here, but it’s not scary. Right now, it’s beautiful and I feel like I’m honoring her.”
Brady hasn’t been able to replicate her grandmother’s method for making meringue in the microwave, but she fries chicken the same way her grandma did.
And she has her grandmother’s gift of warm conversation.
Those wanting more information about Methodist Fremont Health Hospice may visit: https://bestcare.org/specialties/hospice-care or call 402-941-1699.