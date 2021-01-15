Woman tells of faith journey

Mickey Boell has been on a journey of trust.
As the mom of a blended family, the Fremont woman has faced a job change and two miscarriages while seeking to serve her church during the COVID-19 pandemic and working toward ordination.
She never mentions being bored.
Instead, Boell talks about walking through the doors God opens and using her experiences to help others.
Boell and her husband, Andy, married in 2018 and have a blended family of six children.
She became worship leader at Fremont Nazarene Church in late 2018 and youth director in July 2019.
For five years, she worked in educational sales for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt of Boston, which sells core curriculum to school districts.
“I loved the territory I had,” she said. “I loved the people I worked with. It really is a great place to work.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She was involved in virtual events instead of traveling to locations. When schools weren’t in session, purchases were delayed.
Like other businesses, her company experienced the pandemic’s repercussions and took steps to avoid laying off employees. Boell worked for a lower salary.
“During this time, I started to feel God pushing me to find something else,” she said.
But she waited for more of God’s guidance.
“I’m a very firm believer that until God opens a door, you worship in the hallway,” Boell said.
She didn’t see a door opening.
At the same time, she was busy with ministry. Then churches shut down during the pandemic.
“I had to figure out how to lead worship and do teen ministry online,” she said.
She was balancing that with a busy family. Andy Boell has three daughters, Abby, Ashlynn and Allie from a previous marriage. Mickey has two sons, Dylan and Drew.
The Boells suffered one miscarriage in January 2019 and another shortly afterward.
The couple struggled. Maybe they wouldn’t have a child.
But she became pregnant again.
It was scary, especially during the first trimester.
Yet she held to her faith.
“I’m not a believer that God causes bad things to happen, but he can make good out of everything that happens if we let him,” she said.
The Boells’ daughter, Serenity, was born Feb. 5, 2020.
Boell said she prays that Serenity will gain Abby’s sense of adventure, Allie’s huge heart, Ashlynn’s creativity, Dylan’s protectiveness and Drew’s sense of humor.
The Boells continued to seek God. Her COVID-related salary decrease began in the spring, but she hoped things would return to normal by mid-summer.
In August, Boell gave a sermon on trusting the Lord, listening to what he’s saying and letting him lead.
Boell said she “leans into the Lord” by reading the Bible, listening to multiple sermons and surrounding herself with Godly people,
She prays continually.
“That has to be my first, go-to thing,” she said.
In September, a company called Explorelearning contacted Boell about a sales job. The company has an online supplemental program that supports core instruction in the classroom.
Her husband suggested she go through the interview process.
“The worst thing that can happen is you tell them ‘no,’ if the job is offered to you,” he said.
So she did.
“If the Lord was telling me I needed to go, then I would go,” she said.
She was offered the job at the end of September.
“I really didn’t want to take it, because I loved what I was doing,” she said. “I loved my company (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). I loved the people I worked with and I believed in what I did. I loved all of it.”
But something strongly told her that she needed to go.
So she resigned on a Monday. Because she was going to a competitor, she had to be done with her job right away.
That Thursday, she learned her former company was forced to lay off 525 people.
And she was on the list of those being laid off.
Because she’d resigned in good standing before the layoff, Boell was able to keep her insurance for a period of time while she transitioned into her new job.
She started her new job at Explorelearning in October 2020 and enjoys it.
“I love what I do,” she said.
She misses friends at her previous employer, but they’re able to stay in touch.
“Because I was obedient to what God told me to do — he opened the door and I ran through it — my family and I didn’t have to skip a beat and I’m able to continue with ministry and my schooling to become an ordained pastor in the Nazarene church,” she said.
She enjoys preaching, but isn’t sure she’s called to be a senior pastor.
She’s involved in congregational care. She’s able to take her own experiences with divorce, remarriage, blended family and losing a father to cancer and reach others who are hurting and show them God’s love.
She tries to help others who’ve experienced a miscarriage.
“Until you go through something like a miscarriage or anything — a divorce, the loss of someone close to you — until you go through those experiences you really, truly don’t know how it feels,” she said. “And I think my ministry is to help bring healing where others helped me find healing.”
She appreciates her husband, whom she describes as amazing and supportive and someone who played a huge role in getting the church’s technology up to date. He is technology analyst for Northeast Nebraska Networking Council.
Looking back at 2020, she’s seen tough things that have occurred, but also great things that have happened in her family, church and community.
“When I focus on those blessings, it’s reassuring and it doesn’t seem so scary, because the world is a scary place right now,” she said.
The Rev. Jeremy Henderson, lead pastor at Fremont Nazarene Church, commends Boell.
“Mickey is someone who has experienced the life-transforming grace of God personally in her life and who daily strives to live out her faith and take her next step of grace in her relationship with Jesus,” he said. “Because of God’s gracious presence and power at work in Mickey’s life she has overcome so many challenges and obstacles that would knock most of us out for the count, but during these times she’s persevered in her faith, walked by faith and experienced the reality of Romans 8:28 — that God causes all things to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose.”
How does someone know if God is calling them to do something?
Boell said it takes patience and listening.
“I’m not perfect at that, but because I have that belief of ‘I’ll praise you in the hallway until you open a door,’ it does give me time to stop and pray and listen and use God as my guidance,” she said. “For years, I tried to do it on my own without God and I lived in constant chaos. When I learned to surrender my life, my mission to God, when I let him call the shots, it wasn’t chaotic anymore, even when everything around me is chaos.”
She notes something else:
“Because of God’s grace and love and my trusting him, I’m able to succeed and do these things and until he moves me again, this is where I’ll be.”