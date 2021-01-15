Woman tells of faith journey

“I really didn’t want to take it, because I loved what I was doing,” she said. “I loved my company (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). I loved the people I worked with and I believed in what I did. I loved all of it.”

But something strongly told her that she needed to go.

So she resigned on a Monday. Because she was going to a competitor, she had to be done with her job right away.

That Thursday, she learned her former company was forced to lay off 525 people.

And she was on the list of those being laid off.

Because she’d resigned in good standing before the layoff, Boell was able to keep her insurance for a period of time while she transitioned into her new job.

She started her new job at Explorelearning in October 2020 and enjoys it.

“I love what I do,” she said.

She misses friends at her previous employer, but they’re able to stay in touch.