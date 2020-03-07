Woman with COVID-19 visited Fremont, officials say

One health care worker was unable to self-quarantine because of living arrangements and has been placed in quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Penn said the woman started developing symptoms Feb. 24, and that her illness remained mild until Thursday, when she was brought to Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with a pneumonia-like infection and low blood-oxygen levels.

Doctors put the woman into a negative-airflow room — similar to those available at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's biocontainment and quarantine units — and screened her for common community viruses.

Tests showed she was positive for COVID-19, Penn said, and chest scans showed she has pneumonia-like symptoms seen in other patients with the disease.

Working in conjunction with UNMC, the woman was moved Friday evening from Methodist to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Nebraska Medicine said Saturday that she is in critical condition.