Woman writes 'feel-good' book about man who fulfilled dream

At first, Kathy Buhrman didn’t intend to write a book.

The Arlington woman just planned to write a short narrative about her dad, John “Jack” Haley, after his death in 2011.

She began the project, then let her work set for a while before returning to it.

The result is her book, “Hear the Whistle — The Story of Jack Haley, American Entrepreneur and Railroad Pioneer.” The book is available on Amazon.

Buhrman said she wrote the book like a story, not a biography.

The project began after her oldest grandson, Julian, said, “I didn’t know Grandpa Jack had a railroad.”

What started as a brief narrative for family would develop into a bigger endeavor.

“I did a tremendous amount of research,” she said.

Buhrman read a variety of materials including books, magazines, newspapers and legal documents. She called people who knew her dad. She contacted men who’d been involved in railroading.

The book is basically about a man who followed his dreams.