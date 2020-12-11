Woman writes 'feel-good' book about man who fulfilled dream

At first, Kathy Buhrman didn’t intend to write a book.
The Arlington woman just planned to write a short narrative about her dad, John “Jack” Haley, after his death in 2011.
She began the project, then let her work set for a while before returning to it.
The result is her book, “Hear the Whistle — The Story of Jack Haley, American Entrepreneur and Railroad Pioneer.” The book is available on Amazon.
Buhrman said she wrote the book like a story, not a biography.
The project began after her oldest grandson, Julian, said, “I didn’t know Grandpa Jack had a railroad.”
What started as a brief narrative for family would develop into a bigger endeavor.
“I did a tremendous amount of research,” she said.
Buhrman read a variety of materials including books, magazines, newspapers and legal documents. She called people who knew her dad. She contacted men who’d been involved in railroading.
The book is basically about a man who followed his dreams.
Buhrman said her dad had two passions in life. He loved flying, owned a plane and flew for 53 years. He also wanted to buy a railroad and even talked about it to a college friend.
Jack Haley was born and grew up in Valley. He worked with his dad for the Union Pacific. He earned an electrical engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and served in the United States Air Force for 20 years.
The railroad industry was deregulated in 1980.
Then in 1984, the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad company sold a 100-mile line of railroad track to the Haley, a retired Air Force pilot and real estate entrepreneur.
Larger railroads were selling off track and entrepreneurs like Haley now were able to get into the railroad business, she said.
In 1985, he bought the company’s Iowa Division, which was just under 700 miles of railroad, having secured $75 million cash loan with General Electric, she said.
The book talks about how Haley later lost the railroad.
Yet he didn’t lose, because he achieved the dream of owning a railroad, Buhrman said.
He returned to the real estate business and was very successful. Buhrman also said her dad helped make some long-lasting changes in the railroad industry.
“It’s a feel-good book,” Buhrman said.
Buhrman hopes the book inspires other people to fulfill their dreams.
“He would like that,” she said.
Buhrman is a family historian and writer. Her first book, “Washington County,” for Arcadia’s Images of America series was published in 2017. “Hear the Whistle” is her second book.
“I really enjoyed writing it,” Buhrman said. “I learned a tremendous amount about railroad history and the industry. It just fell into place.”
