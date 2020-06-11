Woman's art reflective of earlier time of endurance

With fabric and thread, Lisa Lubker is piecing the past to the present.
Lubker, who grew up in West Point, is president of the Fremont Area Art Association.
She’s also a quilter, who like other artists, has seen the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.
As a result, she’s created a colorful, 62-by-62-inch quilt and embarked on other creative endeavors.
Historically, the Lubker family homesteaded in Cedar Bluffs and continues to farm there today.
“Largely inspired over the years by my cousin, Janet Scott of Cedar Bluffs, sewing and hand-stitching have become my passions,” Lubker said.
When the coronavirus pandemic began to unfold, Lubker’s employer transitioned all the associates to a work-from-home environment.
That gave Lubker time to process her feelings and to reflect on what’s been taking place.
“I began to see and feel the impacts on business and the resulting tightening of the belt so many were experiencing first-hand,” she said.
She also started to see the situation from a historical perspective.
“I was drawn to thoughts of what history has to say about weathering times of uncertainty,” she said. “I became aware of how it must have been to live through the Great Depression and to really be mindful of what tomorrow brings. People were staying in their homes. Others experienced income loss. Spending came to a screeching halt and rippled through the economy.”
Dustin Gann, assistant professor of history at Midland University, cites factors that occurred to the Great Depression, which include the collapse of banks, the Dust Bowl when high winds carried away precious farmland topsoil, and high unemployment.
Gann lists several factors that helped people navigate those financially miserable times. Factors included: making casseroles or finding other ways to stretch a meal; extending the life of garments; growing gardens and reusing items.
In recent times, Lubker wondered how she’d react to COVID-related impacts and what changes she might make.
“I started becoming mindful of my purchases, working through my pantry and freezer and focusing on what I had available within my home,” she said.
Lubker committed to using extra hours at home to being creative.
“I was thinking about the years and years of fabric scraps I had so ‘artfully’ collected in pretty glass jars in my sewing room, and I sat down and started to cut, sort and organize,” Lubker said.
She trimmed the fabric to uniform sizes, stacking and organizing them by shape — and then starting to sew.
“I had no pattern, no thoughts, no ideas,” she said. “I just started to sew bits, pieces and strips together. I cut, I trimmed, I created blocks and built upon all the great memories — memories of things I had created, pieces of quilts I have made, fabric from trips all over the country and colors that warm my soul.”
Lubker would spend more than two months working on the quilt, which she describes as “vibrant and colorful and happy.”
She appreciates the concentration it took to create the project and the distraction it provided from the uncertainty of the times.
“I work in strategy and innovation for a Fortune 500 financial services company,” Lubker said. “It is a very demanding role in a fast-paced industry. Having art in my life creates a nice balance.”
She believes creating art allows people the opportunity to explore, experiment and discover with no constraints.
Lubker sees the value of art in today’s society.
“Art is a valuable component of spiritual and mental health and is a way to connect with others, which is especially important in these times of semi-isolation,” she said.
Lubker is pursuing other creative paths.
She’s started to write about the times, the pandemic and the daily impacts. She’s working on turning a journal into a book, which she hopes will live on as a memoir of these times.
Gann said people today can learn from Great Depression Era people, who could be described as resilient, resourceful, grateful and compassionate.
“The people who made it through the Depression are the people who just kept their heads down and moved forward and they recognized that’s the only way to move — is to survive one day at a time, one week, one month, one year,” he said.
And they lived through it.
“They were able to survive it and, comparatively, I think we have more advantages and more certain knowledge than they did so we should be able to do it, too,” Gann said.
Lubker’s work on the quilt is finished. Now, it will go to a long-arm quilter.
What will she do with her quilt?
She already knows: “I plan to use it daily and wear it out!”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.