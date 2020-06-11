Woman's art reflective of earlier time of endurance

Lubker would spend more than two months working on the quilt, which she describes as “vibrant and colorful and happy.”

She appreciates the concentration it took to create the project and the distraction it provided from the uncertainty of the times.

“I work in strategy and innovation for a Fortune 500 financial services company,” Lubker said. “It is a very demanding role in a fast-paced industry. Having art in my life creates a nice balance.”

She believes creating art allows people the opportunity to explore, experiment and discover with no constraints.

Lubker sees the value of art in today’s society.

“Art is a valuable component of spiritual and mental health and is a way to connect with others, which is especially important in these times of semi-isolation,” she said.

Lubker is pursuing other creative paths.

She’s started to write about the times, the pandemic and the daily impacts. She’s working on turning a journal into a book, which she hopes will live on as a memoir of these times.

Gann said people today can learn from Great Depression Era people, who could be described as resilient, resourceful, grateful and compassionate.