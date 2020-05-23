Woman's rug hooking business rolls with changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Lee didn’t want to attend the class.

Her friend, Sandy Weller, wanted to learn about the art of rug hooking and invited her to come along.

Lee wasn’t interested in this art form, but three people were needed for the class.

So Lee and her mom went with Weller.

“I pulled the first loop and I just loved it,” Lee said. “From the first moment, I loved it. I raced home, finished my rug and three days later I was ready to start my next rug.”

Twenty years later, the Valley woman has made 350 rugs and rug-hooking projects — pillows, purses and portraits. She’s become known for the wool she dyes.

As the owner of The Rug Hooking Store at Black Horse Antiques in Valley, she teaches classes and has adapted to changes caused by COVID-19.

She’s also a finalist in the National Rug Hooking Magazine competition and one of her latest artworks — a rug depicting a cowboy — will appear in its August Celebration book.

Rug hooking has been around for hundreds of years, but a resurgence of this art form has occurred in the last 40 to 50 years, Lee said.