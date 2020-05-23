Woman's rug hooking business rolls with changes

Janice Lee didn’t want to attend the class.
Her friend, Sandy Weller, wanted to learn about the art of rug hooking and invited her to come along.
Lee wasn’t interested in this art form, but three people were needed for the class.
So Lee and her mom went with Weller.
“I pulled the first loop and I just loved it,” Lee said. “From the first moment, I loved it. I raced home, finished my rug and three days later I was ready to start my next rug.”
Twenty years later, the Valley woman has made 350 rugs and rug-hooking projects — pillows, purses and portraits. She’s become known for the wool she dyes.
As the owner of The Rug Hooking Store at Black Horse Antiques in Valley, she teaches classes and has adapted to changes caused by COVID-19.
She’s also a finalist in the National Rug Hooking Magazine competition and one of her latest artworks — a rug depicting a cowboy — will appear in its August Celebration book.
Rug hooking has been around for hundreds of years, but a resurgence of this art form has occurred in the last 40 to 50 years, Lee said.
In the 1600 and 1700s, the rugs — warm and heavy — were put on beds for people to sleep under. After wooden floors replaced dirt ones, the rugs were put on the floors to help keep folks’ feet warm.
“They’re made to be walked on,” she said.
Rug hooking is different than latch-hooking, which is done with yarn on a plastic grid and with a different tool.
“Those are typically not made to be walked on,” Lee said. “They are wall art.”
Patterns for the rugs are made on linen. Lee designs patterns and gets those created by other designers. Customers can select one of these patterns or draw their own.
Lee teaches two rug-hooking styles:
Primitive.
- This incorporates wider strips of wool for floor rugs.
Fine.
- This involves narrower strips used for portraits, pillows and purses.
Lee uses strips of hand-dyed, 100 percent wool to create the rugs.
“I hand-dye every piece of wool in a pot on my stove like witches’ brew and I mix the color. I have hundreds of different colors. I make up the recipes,” she said.
Lee cuts the dyed wool into strips, using a machine she said looks like a pasta maker.
The strips then are hooked into the linen.
“It’s sort of like oil painting,” she said. “They’re using the wool strips to paint their picture.”
Lee’s store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays or otherwise by appointment. She has open rug hooking for small groups of four to six people.
Safety measures are taken and people don’t come if they’re sick.
COVID-19 has changed her business.
“I now am doing so much online,” Lee said.
People call from across the country and she helps customers via technology.
They’ll email or text her, sending a picture of what they want. They might use a picture of Lee’s work shown on Facebook.
Lee helps customers select the colors of wool and can draw patterns for them. She’ll cut the wool, but most customers have wool-cutters.
She then ships the items to them.
“It’s allowed me to meet tons of wonderful, interesting people from all over the country who have similar interests—in that they love rug hooking,” she said. “You kind of become friends with people you’ve never met before. You have some fun conversations.”
Lee notes that customers have similar stories regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody’s a little scared,” she said. “Everybody wants to see their family members and it doesn’t matter if you live in Valley, Nebraska or San Francisco — everybody’s got the same situation.”
Once rug-hookers finish their project, they send Lee a photograph of it.
Then they’re ready to start a new project.
Lee said rug hooking is a creative process. It can be soothing or energizing. It engages the rug maker.
“It takes your mind away from whatever you’re thinking about,” she said.
Designs can be complex or as simple as a star or heart. They can consist of a child’s drawing.
Sharon Keegan of Blair enjoys this artform.
“I love rug hooking,” Keegan said. “It’s relaxing. It’s fun. You decorate your house with it and I love coming here to the shop.”
Women aren’t the only ones who appreciate rug hooking.
“We have wonderful men rug hookers, too,” Lee said.
She cites 86-year-old Ken Petersen of Valley.
“He is an absolutely fabulous rug hooker and we have several men who come here regularly and rug hook with us,” she said.
Rug hookers develop their own style.
“You can hook anything,” she said.
Lee said she’s happy to teach individuals in a big room in the store. Recently, she taught a mom and her three children.
She’s open to teaching an online class. She could sell and send would-be rug hookers the materials they need.
“We’d meet online for a couple of hours and I’d teach them how to rug hook,” she said.
And who knows?
Like Lee, they might love this art form from the very first loop they pull.
