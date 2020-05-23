Woman's rugs receive national recognition

Janice Lee has lassoed a little bit of Nebraska with her rugs.
Lee owns The Rug Hooking Store at Black Horse Antiques in Valley.
And in the last few years, she’s hooked some national recognition with her artwork.
Lee has become known for her cowboy rugs. Lee uses strips of hand-dyed wool to create scenes of a cowboy amid cattle or at the end of the day.
She began creating her cowboy works of art a few years ago.
It started after a friend took a photo of Lee’s son, Will Arington, who is a rancher near Anselmo.
Lee used the photo as a pattern for a rug.
She entered her artwork in the National Rug Hooking Magazine competition, called Celebration, and it was selected as a finalist.
Since 2013, Lee’s had four rugs selected as finalists. Lee said she is careful to get written permission from photographers who take the pictures from which she creates the rugs.
Like other rug hookers, she sends photos of her finished works of art in for competition. A panel of four judges selects rugs to be featured in the Celebration soft-cover book.
Lee wrote an article featured in the magazine’s March 2019 edition. A picture of a rug featuring her son appeared on the magazine’s cover.
Lee’s work, called “Branding Time,” was a finalist that will appear in the magazine’s August 2020 soft-cover book.
The rug features the scene of a cowboy with a lasso in the air amid a herd of cattle.
“If you look really close, there are baby calf faces hidden in between the cows,” Lee said. “I love the idea of ‘hidden in plain sight.’”
She notes something else.
“You can do all kinds of interesting kinds of stuff with rug hooking,” Lee said. “It’s like any other art medium, except we’re doing it with a hook and a canvas and strips of wool.”
