Woman's rugs receive national recognition

Janice Lee has lassoed a little bit of Nebraska with her rugs.

Lee owns The Rug Hooking Store at Black Horse Antiques in Valley.

And in the last few years, she’s hooked some national recognition with her artwork.

Lee has become known for her cowboy rugs. Lee uses strips of hand-dyed wool to create scenes of a cowboy amid cattle or at the end of the day.

She began creating her cowboy works of art a few years ago.

It started after a friend took a photo of Lee’s son, Will Arington, who is a rancher near Anselmo.

Lee used the photo as a pattern for a rug.

She entered her artwork in the National Rug Hooking Magazine competition, called Celebration, and it was selected as a finalist.

Since 2013, Lee’s had four rugs selected as finalists. Lee said she is careful to get written permission from photographers who take the pictures from which she creates the rugs.

Like other rug hookers, she sends photos of her finished works of art in for competition. A panel of four judges selects rugs to be featured in the Celebration soft-cover book.