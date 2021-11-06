Women enjoy playing bridge for decades, continue the tradition

In her earlier days of playing bridge, Norma Vance shed tears after some games.

Ruth Lund prayed while she played.

And Audrey Lefler jokingly said she just acted like she knew what she was doing.

Now, these women — all in their late 80s or 90s — laugh while sharing memories of playing this challenging card game. They and other women, who’ve played bridge for decades, meet regularly to enjoy the game, lunch and fellowship at Fremont Golf Club.

Famous fans of bridge have long touted its benefits. The late actor Omar Sharif described bridge as a game that exercises the mind and keeps rust from forming in it.

The late playwright Somerset Maugham called it the most entertaining and intelligent card game devised.

Nebraska billionaire Warren Buffet even said he wouldn’t mind being in jail if he had three cellmates who were decent players and could keep the game going 24 hours a day.

Women who play bridge at the golf club aren’t nearly so emphatic about the game, but they’ve been playing steadily for a long time.

Vance, 90, estimates she’s played the game for about 60 years.

For a mom with six children, the game offered a chance to socialize with other women. So she readily agreed when asked to learn to play bridge.

“It was getting us out of the house,” Vance said. “We’d get together at about 9 o’clock at night and play until 1 o’clock in the morning. That’s when the kids were in bed.”

She didn’t get tired.

“I was young then,” Vance said.

She remembers her early bridge-playing days.

“When we started, we had these plastic table cloths that would give you all the answers,” Vance said. “When your partner would bid, it would tell you what to bid back and when we graduated to take the table cloths off, we were all very happy.”

Vance and other women formed a group that played bridge at the former El Parkway Café in Fremont during the day.

“We’d go out and have lunch and play cards,” Vance said.

Lund, 98, started playing bridge after she and her husband, the late L. Dale Lund, moved to Fremont in 1968, when he became president of what’s now Midland University.

A neighbor invited her to take lessons to play bridge. The mother of four agreed to learn, but the game proved challenging.

“After I had gone through all the lessons and they sent us out to play, I prayed every time I played that I wouldn’t get enough count to open so I wouldn’t have the play the hand,” Lund said.

Vance was a little intimidated, too.

“I used to go home and cry a lot because I was afraid of some of the women,” Vance said. “They were such good bridge players and I wasn’t, and I’d feel bad if I’d do something wrong. I think I might have a little more self-confidence now.”

Lefler, 94, said she started playing “at” bridge some 70 years ago.

She smiles at the recollection.

“I just dealt the cards and pretended I knew what I was doing,” Lefler said.

Marilyn Kock, 89, was still a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when she learned to play.

Kock later moved to Fremont and took lessons.

She and other women played — after school — at Fremont High School.

Kock started serving as a substitute for a neighbor.

“I kept on subbing and then I became a regular,” Kock said.

Lillian Quigley, 93, and her husband, Jack, learned to play the game years ago.

“We should have taken lessons, but at the time I didn’t know there were any to be taken,” Quigley said.

A friend taught Darlene Saeger, 99, how to play.

“She told me what to do and would tell me what I did wrong, but never got angry with me,” Saeger said. “I don’t know why not, but she never did.”

Saeger went on to manage the St. Patrick’s Bridge Marathons, which she describes as more competitive.

Women, who play bridge at the golf club, enjoy the more easy-going attitude found among players there.

The band of bridge players also said they like the opportunity for socialization that the game provides.

“I have met so many wonderful women,” Vance said.

Group members believe the game helps keep the brain sharp.

“It’s a wonderful thing for your mind,” Lund said. “My kids think that’s what keeps me going.”

Lund said she missed playing bridge when she was “incarcerated” at home due to COVID-19.

“That was a loss, not being able to play,” she said.

But Wednesday, Lund and the other women were in high spirits as they looked forward to an afternoon of playing bridge.

With a 100th birthday yet ahead, how long does Saeger plan to keep playing bridge?

“ ’Til the day I die,” she said. “What else would I do?”

The other women agreed.

“We can’t waterski,” one piped in.

“I can hardly walk,” Saeger said, adding, “These ladies are very nice helping me so I don’t fall.”

The women laughed when asked about future plans.

“We don’t buy green bananas,” Quigley said, grinning.

Even so, Vance expressed the group’s determination when it comes to bridge-playing:

“God willing, we’ll keep dealing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.