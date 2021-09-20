Women invited to event

Area women are invited to “Connect — Beyond Your Definition of Intimacy.”

The event is set from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 and 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont.

Admission is free.

During the two-day event, women can learn how to connect and what it means to have intimate relationships with God, family, friends, their kids and husband. Saturday will be more geared toward marriages, but all are encouraged to attend.

Friday night’s event will include cold brew coffee and hot chocolate, a popcorn bar, photo booth and worship. Saturday morning will include breakfast and worship.

Candace Alford is the speaker.

Alford graduated with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in mass communications from Wayne State College. She is a farm wife, mom, fitness instructor, writer, motivational speaker, blogger of “Come Alive with Candace.”

She is the best-selling author of her recently published children’s book, “The Mighty Mountain and the Mustard Seed.”

She and her husband, Marcus, and their three children live on a three-generation farm, where she is a stay-at-home mom.

For more information about Candace and her work, check out her website: www.comealivewithcandace.com and find her on Facebook @ComeAliveWithCandace and Instagram @comealivewithcandace.

