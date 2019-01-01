Fremont After Five Stonecroft Ministries will meet at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Midland University dining hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
Jeff Kappeler will conduct an antique road show. Those attending are encouraged to bring an antique and find out what it’s worth. Music will be provided by Sheila Sookram.
Carolyn Cappel of Yankton, South Dakota, will speak on “I’m Ready to Go Home.” She has captured the innermost feelings of individuals facing life and death’s daily struggles.
The cost is $14 for the buffet dinner. Call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by Jan. 8 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.