Restoration Through the Ages will be the theme of Fremont After 5 Connection’s Aug. 13 meeting.
A buffet dinner will begin at 6:45 p.m. at Midland University’s Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
Marilyn Clark will present “The Aprons of My Life.” Music will be provided by Ellen Lund.
Patty Blackstad Parker of St. James, Minnesota, will speak on “From Wreckage to Restoration.” She was set free from a wrecked life of abuse that was destroying her self-worth. She has four adult children, numerous grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She was an independent insurance agent.
To make a reservation, call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by Aug. 7. Honoring your reservation is necessary.