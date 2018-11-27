Fremont After Five Stonecroft Ministries will meet at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.
The Back Street Quartet will present a medley of Christmas music.
Bonnita Sherburne of Elkhorn will speak on “Livin’ and Lovin’ It.” Bonnita is a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a special education teacher and is a cancer survivor.
She was given the Knights of Aksarben Ike Friedman Leadership Award for Excellence and the Award of Excellence in Classroom Teaching by the Nebraska State Education Department and the State Board of Education.
Cost of the buffet dinner is $14. Call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 for reservations by Dec. 3. Honoring your reservation is necessary.