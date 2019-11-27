{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Fremont After Five Connection will gather at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets.

The theme is “The Joy of Music.” Joy Jensen will present a Christmas medley.

Jan Henryson of Sioux Center, Iowa, will speak on “Finding Value in a Cracked Pot.” Henryson is the founder of the non-profit organization, Center for Financial Foundation. She is a wife, mother, grandmother and former teacher. She works as a money management consultant.

The cost is $15 for a buffet dinner. To make a reservation, call Colette at 402-720-2184 by Dec. 3. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

