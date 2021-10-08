Wood named publisher of Fremont Tribune

FREMONT – Lee Enterprises has named Mike Wood as the next publisher of the Fremont Tribune.

Wood takes over for Vincent Laboy who left the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Leaving the Fremont Tribune is bittersweet for me,” Laboy said. “I’m confident Mike will be the perfect next leader for the Tribune.”

Wood will oversee the Tribune as well as the Wahoo Newspaper, Ashland Gazette and Waverly News. He was named publisher of the Midwest Messenger and related Agri-Media products the Tri-State Neighbor, The Prairie Star and Farm & Ranch Services Network in 2015.

Mike, a native of North Dakota, joined Lee in 2005 and held sales leadership roles at the Chippewa Herald and the Bismarck Tribune before being named publisher of the Midwest Messenger.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity. I can’t wait to connect with the Fremont community. I believe that Lee is at the forefront of changing the media industry and I’m honored that I can lead our teams in Fremont and at SNI West in Wahoo, Waverly and Ashland in addition to continuing to work with my great staff and partners with Lee Agri-Media in Tekamah,” Wood said. “Working with the daily newspaper side of our company presents a number of new exciting differences and I look forward to growing my knowledge of the industry, engaging with our readers and customers in those markets, and connecting our various newspaper and media operations together. In addition to the many print publications, Lee Enterprises is leading the way in providing business owners with the best cutting-edge digital marketing solutions in the market. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of the Fremont Tribune and Lee Agri-Media.”

Laboy said Wood is the perfect fit to lead the Fremont Tribune.

“He has had great success leading our Agri-media group and he already has some ties to our community,” Laboy said. “He will be a great leader for the team and an asset to Fremont.”

Wood and his wife Crystal have two boys, Truman, 17, and Tucker, 11. When Mike isn’t in the office you can probably find him on a golf course or watching a Minnesota Vikings game.

