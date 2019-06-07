Activities at Woodcliff will benefit not one — but two — causes on Saturday.
A pig roast is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at Pop’s Pizza, 980 County Road W at Woodcliff in rural Fremont.
Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at Pop’s or at the door with all funds going toward a new school bus for the Hope Center for Kids-Fremont.
A silent auction also is planned. Auction items include a smoker, a grill, a bike and an American Girl doll.
Live music by the Breezeway Band will start at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Before the roast, however, a blood drive is planned from 3-8 p.m. in the Woodcliff Community Center.
First State Bank & Trust of Fremont will pay the $10 dinner cost at the pig roast for all blood donors.
For an appointment to donate blood, contact Nicole Johnson at Nicole.midwestagency@yahoo.com or 402-306-0505 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter Woodcliff. Blood donors don’t need to have an appointment. A donor card or Photo ID must be presented at the time of the donation.
This is the third year for the pig roast fundraiser sponsored by Schlosser Custom Lawns.
About 250 people have attended past events. The first year, $7,000 was raised. Last year, $5,000 was raised, but there wasn’t a silent auction, said Mary Schlosser, Hope Center board member.
Schlosser encourages area residents to attend this year’s event.
“The Hope Center needs a new school bus and we are hoping to fund it that night with all the people who come out to enjoy the great food and music,” Schlosser said.
A former Fremonter, the late Rev. Ty Schenzel and his wife, Terri, started the Hope Center for Kids in Omaha in 1998. In the fall of 2014, a program began at the Fremont Nazarene Church.
Fremont’s Hope Center moved to its permanent location at 555 W. 23rd St., in 2015, the after-school program continues to grow.
During the school year, volunteers and staff help tutor students. Goals are set for students, who can earn prizes and incentives.
One incentive of meeting educational goals is the opportunity to visit in-state and out-of-state colleges.
After their homework period, students can have free time during which they can play sports or video games.
The center has a computer lab that youth can use for homework.
In addition, the Hope Center offers classes in financial literacy and employability skills for high school students and a life skills class for younger kids.
For more information about the pig roast, call 402-203-0234 or email marys@showtime-sales.com.
More information about the Hope Center is available at http://www.hopecenterforkids.com.