Work on new electrical substation near WholeStone Farms moves along

Two transformers were recently placed at a new Fremont substation that aims to supply WholeStone Farms’ expansion with power.

Last week, the transformers were delivered to Substation H, located at Cloverly and Yager roads, according to a press release from the City of Fremont.

“In addition to serving the WholeStone load, we will have some additional capacity to either serve any additional load in the area, whether it comes from WholeStone or any other customer that might come in down in that area,” Electrical Engineer Director Al Kaspar said.

Kaspar said the substation had been in discussion for years after WholeStone approached the city about its plans for expansion.

“It became apparent fairly quickly that the amount of load they were talking about adding, we didn’t have enough capacity in the area to serve that much load,” he said.

The city later met with an engineering firm, who projected that the load would be around 15 MW. After meeting with the city, WholeStone purchased a piece of land to use as the substation site and agreed to pay two-thirds of the site’s cost.