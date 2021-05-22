Work on new electrical substation near WholeStone Farms moves along

Two transformers were recently placed at a new Fremont substation that aims to supply WholeStone Farms’ expansion with power.
Last week, the transformers were delivered to Substation H, located at Cloverly and Yager roads, according to a press release from the City of Fremont.
“In addition to serving the WholeStone load, we will have some additional capacity to either serve any additional load in the area, whether it comes from WholeStone or any other customer that might come in down in that area,” Electrical Engineer Director Al Kaspar said.
Kaspar said the substation had been in discussion for years after WholeStone approached the city about its plans for expansion.
“It became apparent fairly quickly that the amount of load they were talking about adding, we didn’t have enough capacity in the area to serve that much load,” he said.
The city later met with an engineering firm, who projected that the load would be around 15 MW. After meeting with the city, WholeStone purchased a piece of land to use as the substation site and agreed to pay two-thirds of the site’s cost.
“It is very close to their new facility where the load is going to be added, so that puts the distance that we have to be able to get distribution lines from the new substation over to them at a minimum,” Kaspar said.
In July 2020, the city purchased two General Electric 25 MVA transformers for a little under $1.5 million from Graybar Electric Company in New Mexico.
“We designed into the substation redundant capacity so that in case we have one circuit or one transformer that failed, the load would automatically throw over onto a second transformer,” Kaspar said. “So we have the redundancy built into the transformers, so that’s why we’re adding two transformers.”
The project’s contractor poured two concrete pads for the transformers, which weigh 75,000 pounds each without oil. When filled with oil for cooling purposes, an additional 25,000 pounds are added.
For the rest of the project, the contractor is currently fixing up the structural steel erection and installing ancillary equipment. There are also plans to bring in crushed rock later on.
Kaspar said a control house has yet to be delivered to the north of the transformer pads, which will then require wiring from the field devices.
“We’ll have to do some work on the distribution cables from the transformer to the control house and from the transformer to where the distribution circuits leave the substation,” he said.
As part of the project, Kaspar also said a subcontractor will be brought in to do testing and commissioning of the equipment to make sure it’s ready to go.
While the city estimates to have the project substantially completed by the end of July, Kaspar said WholeStone may not be ready for service at that point, which means any delays won’t be too big of an issue.
“But so far, we’re on schedule,” he said. “We’ve had a few little minor things pop up during construction, but nothing major, so the project has been going really well.”