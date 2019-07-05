Work to replace the Rawhide Creek Bridge on N. Somers Avenue, near the Fremont Golf Club, is nearing completion.
The road has been closed between Somers Point Drive and Nicklaus Way since work began in May, but should be re-opening in the next few weeks as the project comes to a close.
"We still have to fill the road back in and then let it cure, so it should be good to go within the next couple of weeks," Director of Public Works Dave Goedeken told the Tribune.
The project was initially estimated to take only three to four weeks to complete, but like many local road construction projects started this spring, was delayed due to consistent rainy weather says Goedeken.
"It was going great and then we started getting rain, so we had some delays," he said.
Goedeken says recent rain caused delays as crews were working to backfill soil surrounding the newly installed box culvert.
"It's tough to do that when the weather is inclement," he said.
Despite delays, backfilling was completed earlier this week, and Goedeken expects new asphalt/concrete to be laid early next week.
The project included the replacement of the old bridge that crosses over the Rawhide Creek with a concrete box culvert.
“Due to age, there was deterioration of the bridge,” City Engineer Veronica Trujillo told the Tribune. “The cost of doing a rehab on the existing structure was the same cost as to us replacing it with the concrete box culvert.
Additionally, building the culvert will actually yield better longevity than rehabbing the existing structure, she added.
Contractor A&R Construction is carrying out the project. Trujillo said it will cost around $275,000.
“And that includes not only just the box culvert, but the design … and any inspections that it needed to go through,” Trujillo said.
Those with questions about road construction projects, and those with needs that require access to areas under construction, are encouraged to call the Fremont Public Works Department at 402-727-2638.