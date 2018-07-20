Work will be done on a building used by the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
That work was discussed when the Fremont Municipal Airport Advisory Committee met Friday morning.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said a contractor has been hired to repaint the building which is east of the airport terminal.
The city owned building that the CAP uses will be power washed. Old paint will be stripped off and stucco will be patched. Plywood on some of the windows will be replaced and the structure repainted.
Goedeken said the work will cost $19,600, although $25,000 was budgeted for the project. The city will pay for the project through the airport fund.
He also said the CAP wants to do some remodeling — expand a kitchen and bathroom area. The CAP will pay for that work, he said.
“They’d like to modernize the inside of the building a little bit — like the office space. We don’t have any problem with that,” Goedeken said.
The Fremont Cadet Squadron is a non-profit individually chartered unit of Civil Air Patrol, its website states. Cadets complete various requirements of the program and receive promotion in rank, ribbons and certificates. They will be eligible for nationally sponsored activities, flight and academic scholarships.
The advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.