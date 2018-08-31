The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that work is set to begin on Nebraska Highway 109 — and the department says to expect delays.
In a press release, the DOT said work is expected to begin along Highway 109, between Wahoo and Cedar Bluffs, on Monday, assuming the weather cooperates.
The project will include milling, asphalt resurfacing and shoulder work, the press release says. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.
The work is expected to last until November, and until then motorists are urged to “drive cautiously near construction zones and to expect delays,” the press release says.
The contract for the work has been awarded to Werner Construction, Inc., out of Hastings, Nebraska. It will cost a total of $3,608,914.
Roadwork projects were also recently started here in Fremont earlier this week, as the city began its 2018 Pavement Rehab project, which will repair bad patches of concrete along four corridors around town.
As the Fremont Tribune reported on Wednesday, those corridors include Hancock Street, from 19th to 20th streets; the 16th Street Roundabout near Johnson Road and Diers Parkway; Milton Road, north of 23rd Street between Tractor Supply and Walmart; and the intersection of Austin Lane and Irene Street.
Those projects are expected to last about a month, and the work is being done by Sawyer Construction Co.
In some cases, the work might affect traffic flow, said Fremont Public Works Director Dave Goedeken, and the city is also asking for patience and to be aware that workers might be out in those locations.