Work starting at site of new airport terminal

Various airport maintenance items were discussed at the meeting.

Goedeken said he spoke with Mark Vyhlidal, superintendent of public services for the city, who’s been in contact with a roofing company regarding repairs to be made to an aircraft hangar that Taylor & Martin Inc., leases from the city. That work is pending the arrival of parts for the project.

He said Vyhlidal has looked at roofs on other hangars. Bids for repairs of those roofs are expected to go out soon.

Goedeken also said he expects to conduct inspections of city-owned aircraft hangars in May. Tenants will receive letters of notification. They can call the city and set up a time if they wish to be there during the inspection.

Committee member Alison Adams asked about the progress of work on the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights on the runway. She and fellow committee member Eric Johnson had inquired about the lights when the advisory committee met in March.

Previously, Johnson said PAPIs are lights along the edge of the runway, which guide aircraft in on a prescribed path, and that two lights on each end of the runway are out.

Goedeken said he’d check into the matter again.