Work starting at site of new airport terminal

Work is beginning at the new terminal site at Fremont Municipal Airport.
Members of the airport advisory committee learned about the work when they met Friday morning.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said the contractor is bringing in dirt to raise up the project site.
Concrete will be poured for the new vehicle entryway, which will be west of the current one.
“When they’re working on that they’re going to access the site through the north gate at the hangars,” he said. “Pilots and hangar tenants will continue to use their gate until such time as the new gate is up and running, which I assume will be quite a way through the project.”
A temporary fence will be installed around the perimeter.
Goedeken said a lot of construction activity will take place in that area. Site work will begin before construction of the building.
“Their goal is to have it finished by the end of the construction season this year,” Goedeken said of the new terminal. “They have a very aggressive schedule.”
Fremont City Council previously awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to the Omaha-based Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The project will be constructed entirely through local funding.
Various airport maintenance items were discussed at the meeting.
Goedeken said he spoke with Mark Vyhlidal, superintendent of public services for the city, who’s been in contact with a roofing company regarding repairs to be made to an aircraft hangar that Taylor & Martin Inc., leases from the city. That work is pending the arrival of parts for the project.
He said Vyhlidal has looked at roofs on other hangars. Bids for repairs of those roofs are expected to go out soon.
Goedeken also said he expects to conduct inspections of city-owned aircraft hangars in May. Tenants will receive letters of notification. They can call the city and set up a time if they wish to be there during the inspection.
Committee member Alison Adams asked about the progress of work on the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights on the runway. She and fellow committee member Eric Johnson had inquired about the lights when the advisory committee met in March.
Previously, Johnson said PAPIs are lights along the edge of the runway, which guide aircraft in on a prescribed path, and that two lights on each end of the runway are out.
Goedeken said he’d check into the matter again.
Regarding other maintenance items, a taxiway from the present terminal’s apron to the hanger on west side of the airport needs repairs.
The airport advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal. Meetings are open to the public.