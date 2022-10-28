Work starts at Fifth Street and Park Avenue

Crews have begun work at the intersection of Fifth Street and Park Avenue for a road rebuild. This intersection will be closed with no through traffic, according to the City of Fremont. Weather permitting, the project timeline is two to three weeks. The public is asked to make use of alternate routes during this time.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
