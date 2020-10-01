Work to begin on Luther Road

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Oct. 5, on Luther Road, between Park Place Drive and 12th Street.
This construction is necessary due to damage of the existing road that is in need of repair. The stretch of road will be closed until work is complete, approximately 1 week.
The City of Fremont Street Department will be performing the repair. Motorists are urged to select an alternative route. For more information, call 402‐727‐2638.
