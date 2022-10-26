 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work to start at Fifth Street and Park Avenue

Crews will begin work on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Park Avenue for a road rebuild.

This intersection will be closed with no through traffic, according to the City of Fremont. Weather permitting, the project timeline is two to three weeks. The public is asked to make use of alternate routes during this time.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

