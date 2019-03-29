The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that work is currently underway to repair highways damaged by flood waters in areas surrounding Fremont.
The emergency road repair projects include Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington; Highway 77 north of Fremont between U.S. 275 and Logan Creek; and Highway 91 between Nickerson and Fontanelle.
Two Fremont based contractors were awarded contracts to make the repairs: Goree Excavating is beginning immediate repairs on Highway 91 between Nickerson and Fontanelle, and Thompson Construction will work to repair Highway 77 north of Fremont between U.S. 275 and Logan Creek.
Omaha-based Omni Engineering has the existing repair and resurfacing contract and will perform immediate emergency repairs on Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington.
Work on Highway 30 includes a road segment for full reconstruction, and the repair and resurfacing project will continue after the immediate repairs are complete and the highway is open to traffic, according to NDOT. Traffic remains detoured while repairs take place.
Work on Highway 77 between U.S. 275 and Logan Creek includes shoulder reconstruction and mainline paving. Currently traffic is being maintained in a single lane through the use of a pilot car.
On Highway 91, work includes a road segment for full reconstruction and traffic remains detoured while repairs take place.
On Wednesday, NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis told the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee that he’s hopeful Nebraska’s flood-ravaged roads system will be fully restored “in a matter of months, if not weeks.”
NDOT’s Jen Campana conveyed a similar message to the Fremont Tribune on Thursday, saying that due to the emergency nature of the repairs no exact timelines were yet available for the specific projects on Highway 30, Highway 77 and Highway 91.
“We have already had people out there doing work and the best I can say is our goal is months if not weeks in most cases,” she said. “We are doing the best we can to work to get these projects done.”
Approximately 231 miles remained closed as of Wednesday morning, after more than 2,000 miles—roughly 20 percent of the state road system—were closed at points over the past two weeks.
“That’s a staggering number,” Schneweis said. “A bunch of miles are still under water, and a number of bridges need to be replaced or repaired.”
NDOT reminds motorists to be aware of marked detours and to plan accordingly. Additionally, motorists are reminded to follow the direction provided by the pilot car and to remain patient on roadways that remain open while repairs are made.
NDOT will continue to provide detours for each bridge and paving section that has either been washed out or requires repair through 511.nebraska.gov.