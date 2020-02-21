Work underway to repair new breach at Rod and Gun Club with more water expected

Sawyer Construction was on-site Friday to shore up a new breach at the Rod and Gun Club that burst open Thursday evening.
The breach occurred just as a new, temporary repair was put in place to seal an old breach from last year's floods.
Around 100 feet east of the original breach's location, floodwaters broke through a new spot in the levee. Rod and Gun Club Caretaker Joel Jelkin said the breach likely occurred due to the increased pressure from the newly placed seal on the original breach.
Jelkin said the breach is around 40 yards wide. The water that caused the breach was a combination of water from the Platte River and water being diverted away from the Timberwood Lakes area.
Jelkin said operations were suspended Thursday evening to monitor County Road 19 to ensure water doesn't begin to flow over the road and into Lake 20.
On Friday, Sawyer Construction returned to repair the breach and prepare for another wall of water expected to hit the area sometime Friday afternoon.
Another washout about 200 feet to the west of the new breach is currently letting in water, but Jelkin said the amount of water near County Road 19 has decreased dramatically.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the plan is to continue raising this breach, hopefully pushing the water south.
Water in Lake 8 has also decreased dramatically since the breach was first reported on Thursday. The water in the lake has dropped around four feet and returned to its banks.
"If they get this diverted out and if we can survive this next wall of water we can hopefully get out of this," Jelkin said.
Jelkin said water continues to move underneath the road, but he doesn't expect any portion of the road to collapse due to the water.
"There is a tremendous amount of concrete and I think it would be very unlikely for that road to ever break open," Jelkin said.
A voluntary evacuation was issued for Timberwood Lakes Thursday afternoon after diverted water began to take on a different direction. No breach occurred and only around 5-6 people were at home in the area, which consists of around 28 homes.
Fremont Rural Fire was on scene to assist with evacuation efforts for any residents who chose not to take shelter in their homes.
Shortly after evacuation efforts began, Hexagon Helicopters Inc. did a flyover to assess the river and the direction of its channels. After the assessment, Hexagon Helicopters dropped an ice breaker on river channels south of the cut-off ditch in an attempt to break ice free, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.