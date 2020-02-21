Work underway to repair new breach at Rod and Gun Club with more water expected

Water in Lake 8 has also decreased dramatically since the breach was first reported on Thursday. The water in the lake has dropped around four feet and returned to its banks.

"If they get this diverted out and if we can survive this next wall of water we can hopefully get out of this," Jelkin said.

Jelkin said water continues to move underneath the road, but he doesn't expect any portion of the road to collapse due to the water.

"There is a tremendous amount of concrete and I think it would be very unlikely for that road to ever break open," Jelkin said.

A voluntary evacuation was issued for Timberwood Lakes Thursday afternoon after diverted water began to take on a different direction. No breach occurred and only around 5-6 people were at home in the area, which consists of around 28 homes.

Fremont Rural Fire was on scene to assist with evacuation efforts for any residents who chose not to take shelter in their homes.

Shortly after evacuation efforts began, Hexagon Helicopters Inc. did a flyover to assess the river and the direction of its channels. After the assessment, Hexagon Helicopters dropped an ice breaker on river channels south of the cut-off ditch in an attempt to break ice free, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

