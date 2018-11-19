The Nebraska Conservation Education Fund will be hosting “Trash to Treasure,” a hands-on workshop where you can learn to upcycle, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., in Fremont.
The interactive demonstration on upcycling will teach participants how to turn old pillowcases into reusable shopping bags, CD cases into desk organizers and more. Bring your own pillowcase and 5-10 CD cases.
You can register for this event at https://nlcvef.org/. Learn more about the events on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/commongroundNE/. This event is free and open to the public.