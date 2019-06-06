When flooding takes its toll on homes, not only can it soak carpet, drywall, water heaters and electrical panels –it can also destroy items that are harder to replace.
Scrapbooks filled with photos of family trips, first birthdays and all the other memories made throughout our lives are often the most irreplaceable items lost or damaged when natural disasters hit.
With many local residents were affected by flooding in March, First State Bank & Trust along with two professional organizers are endeavoring to help save those damaged photos with a class being held this weekend.
“We were approached by these two great organizations and thought the least we could do is provide a space for this class so people in our community can hopefully save some of those mementos,” FSB’s Jessica Fickbohm said.
A class on preserving damaged photos will be held at First State Bank & Trust’s branch at 1005 E. 23rd Street on June 8 from 10-11:30 a.m.
The class will be led by Liz Tonjes Moritz of Hope Organizing in Omaha, and Christie Johnson of Vision to be Organized. The pair of professional organizers will present tips and tricks to help preserve photos affected by flooding.
Tonjes Moritz has been a professional organizer since 2007, and her mission is to “give clients hope by making their busy lives easier” and is focused on helping people organize their photos and memorabilia to safeguard them for future generations.
Johnson is a Fremont native who now lives in California, she is also a professional organizer who began her career in 2003. Johnson’s specialty is photo and genealogy organizing.
The workshop is designed to help give you what you need to know when any natural (or even unnatural) disaster hits too close to home for preserving your photos.
The workshop is free to attend, with space limited to the first 40 registrants. Registration can be made online at https://conta.cc/2HP8jvW or by calling 402-721-2500.
“We have open spots available and really hope those in our community who were affected by flooding are able to take advantage of the program,” Fickbohm said.