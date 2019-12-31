With events like the flooding last March, 2019 was a major year for Fremont. Since then, the Fremont Tribune has provided coverage, telling the stories of those involved and the next steps from there.
Along with that coverage, the Fremont Tribune has also told stories of a Vietnam War veteran, a 1970s band reuniting and a woman looking forward to her 105th birthday. Here are just a few of the Fremont Tribune writers’ favorite stories from the past year.
‘The Magnificent Seven’
As they waited for help in the chilling and debris-filled Elkhorn River, Nick Morris and other first-responders fought the urge to make one last call to their loved ones. Later hailed as “The Magnificent Seven,” the men had gone out in two airboats to rescue four adults and a 2-year-old trapped in a house during mid-March flooding. Conditions changed rapidly, however, and the men faced 2- to 3-foot waves and wind gusts that reached 50 mph. One boat sank and another turned over leaving the men in the very cold water. As their body temperatures dropped, the men considered a self-rescue plan, but faced a grim reality in the treacherous conditions. In the end, the Nebraska Army National Guard sent a Black Hawk helicopter from Columbus to airlift the men from the water. The men — Rich Osterloh, Chris Lichtenberg, Matt Baker, Logan Kahler, Wayne Kreifels, Rick Schutt and Nick Morris — made it home to their families, not having to make that final call. Stories ran March 20 and 21.
-Tammy Real-McKeighan
Picking up the pieces
Although the entire state was affected by the flooding last March, Winslow was hit especially hard. But with the help from students in two classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, they’re taking the first steps to relocate the entire village to another location. During the fall 2019 semester, the students spoke with the residents in order to develop their own report. Several students and staff met with a village committee to ask them questions about what they liked about Winslow and what they wanted to see in its new location. After conducting research, the students presented their report in December. At the presentation, they spoke about their findings and recommendations for Winslow, which included relocation. The stories appeared Oct. 30 Dec. 3.
-Collin Spilinek
An ageless woman
Just before her 105th birthday, Marcella Pallat could do things people 20 years younger can’t. She could lift her leg high in the air. She still does her own cooking and cleaning. She only quit driving a couple of years ago, but said her license is good for another two and she’s tempted to drive again. What’s the secret to a long life? “I’m careful about what I eat,” she said. “I don’t eat junk food. Everything’s got to be natural.” The woman who was born the same year World War I started remembers when she only spoke Bohemian and was taunted by schoolmates. Now fluent in English, Pallat maintains a positive attitude. “You have to be pleasant,” she said brightly. “You can’t get yourself ugly.” The story ran Oct. 30.
-Tammy Real-McKeighan
More than just a teacher
It takes a special kind of person to touch the lives of every person they meet, but Brian Anderson did just that. After the former Fremont High School band and orchestra director passed away, he was remembered by many: a former student, a fellow member of the 43rd Army Band of Nebraska, a former high school principal and a fellow music teacher. They all recounted Anderson’s sense of humor and his passion for teaching. They were emotional as they remembered first meeting him and the lasting friendship that came from their encounter. The story appeared Dec. 4.
-Collin Spilinek
Broadway comes to Omaha
Hundreds of plays were performed in the area this past year, but one in particular had people overly excited. Anticipation built for over a year that the hit musical, “Hamilton,” would be making a tour stop in Omaha. Cast members performed 23 sold-out shows at the Orpheum Theater. Having been lucky enough to receive tickets to one of the performances, “Hamilton” truly did live up to the hype with its catchy score that blended hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway. The story appeared Sept. 5.
-Tammy Greunke
A community effort
Facing a quadruple bypass surgery, Curt Goracke watched raging flood waters flow over the entrance road of the Timberwood Lake subdivision, where he lives. Goracke knew he wasn’t getting out. It was March 15. The area was hit with historic flooding and water-covered highways were impassable. But friends, family and even kind strangers rallied around the Goracke and his wife, Lynn, enlisting the help of two airboats, a rescue squad, a sheriff’s deputy and an airplane pilot to get the Fremont man to Omaha in time for a much-needed surgery. The 4 1/2-hour procedure went well and weeks later, Goracke was eager to return work at the Touch of Class Hair Studio, which he opened in 1977. Incidentally, Goracke was flown to Omaha by Fremont pilot Mike McGillick, whose wife, Susan, had been one of Goracke’s clients more than 40 years ago. The story ran April 13.
-Tammy Real-McKeighan
Saving a life
Members of the Fremont Cadet Squadron had their skills put to the test after finding a runaway girl who had collapsed near their training at the Fremont Municipal Airport in sub-freezing temperatures. Cadet Capt. Jacob Vaughn was apprehensive at first, but after discovering the 13-year-old’s situation, he and other cadets led the girl inside. By questioning her and calling the police, they were able to reunite her with her mother that night. The cadets learned that night that sometimes they would be put in situations where they couldn’t turn to their senior members for help and had to make the choice to help on their own. The story appeared Nov. 26.
-Collin Spilinek
A veteran’s reflections
It was Easter Sunday in 1968 and Arthur Alston was among Marines making an assault on a hill in Vietnam. Marines to the Fremont man’s right and left had been killed. “I felt my chest was a big bullseye,” he said. “I was the next to get shot.” Suddenly, an explosion sent him back about 50 feet and Alston said it felt like the hands of God grabbed and pulled him out of the area. The wounded man would see the horrors of war and even ate dog food to survive. Now a grandfather, the Fremont man lives with daily pain and health issues, continuous reminders of his military service. Yet if he had to do it again, he’d still serve his country. Stories about Alston ran Nov. 9 and 12.
-Tammy Real-McKeighan
One last show
Rock ‘n’ roll will never die, and one Fremont band has proven that. The Fremont Fall Festival last October featured a reunion from Studio Five, a five-piece cover band that played at the Valley View Golf Course’s nightclub in the 1970s. The members of the band shared their stories in the years since the band broke up. They’d gone their separate ways, with only a few still involved with music. But when they finally met up for one last concert, they seemed like they were young again. The story appeared Oct. 11.
-Collin Spilinek
More than a stroke
Katie Owen recalls little about the morning of Sept. 4, 2018. That day, she’s planned to take her 11-year-old son, Austin, to school. The 37-year-old woman attributed a headache to stress and chronic migraines. But her son knew something more was wrong and called for help. She’d be transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where she said her physician, Dr. James Sullivan, discovered she’d had a stroke. She’s grateful to the fighter pilot-turned physician. “He’s an American hero, but he’s my personal hero. He saved my life that day,” she said. Owen was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she coded 10 times. She’d later begin the recovery process, adding that God has been giving her patience. Owen someday hopes to help others who’ve had a stroke, adding “You can get better. You’re more than a stroke.” The story ran Jan. 19.
-Tammy Real-McKeighan
A car for Christmas
Rachael Howard got the greatest gift of all for Christmas: a way for her to get to work and to get her four children to school. The day before Christmas Eve, she received a Honda Odyssey from Fremont Auto Center, which had held a giveaway for one of their vehicles. They asked people on social media to send them the names of people who were in need of a car for the holidays. The giveaway attracted the attention of multiple local businesses, who donated additional gifts and services for Howard’s new car. The story appeared Dec. 28.
-Collin Spilinek
A dog’s new family
In March, a dog was found abandoned in a small carrier in a basement when a landlord went to repair a water-damaged home in Fremont. The emaciated dog weighed 15 pounds — half of what his weight should be — and was taken to the Dodge County Humane Society in Fremont. Bentley would find a new home with Adam Tripp and his family. At first, the family was just going to foster the dog, but the animal quickly warmed their hearts. Today, Bentley is enjoying life with the family who live on a lake. “It was a perfect fit,” said Tripp’s wife, Mary, of their newest family member. The story ran Dec. 14.
-Tammy Real-McKeighan