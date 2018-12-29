From a high angle dog rescue to Fremont's rock star to ice fishermen, the Fremont Tribune covered a wide range of colorful stories in 2019.
This was a year of close council races, progress on a chicken processing plant and rising jail costs. Fremont Tribune writers compiled a collection of some of their most favorite and intriguing stories.
Truly golden retrievers
Cassie Simonson never thought she’d see her dog, Thea, again. But some Fremont firefighters and an observant lawn service worker turned that could have been a sad story into a triumphant one. Last month, firefighters made a high-angle rescue, retrieving the 110-pound dog who found herself about halfway down a 200-foot bluff in the Riverview subdivision, south of Fremont. The rescue was an example of teamwork from the lawn service worker who spotted and first made his way to the stranded dog to the firefighters and folks who brought an airboat to help. And while a dog may be man’s best friend, the rescue effort showed that people can return the favor sometimes – and be truly golden about it. The story appeared Nov. 19.
— Tammy Real-McKeighan
Raising a chicken plant
With the Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry plant roughly a year off from opening, we checked in with more than a dozen contractors working on the project, area businesses, local leaders, farmers and opponents of the project to get a sense of its progress and the early economic winners. Among other things, our four-part series found that most of the contractors are from outside of Dodge County, and some are from out of state -- but a majority are from Nebraska. It found that some city departments are already thinking about how to adapt to a growing population, while others are waiting to see what happens next. It looked at some of the concerns that come with vertically integrated agriculture, and how Costco claims its operation is different. This series ran on Aug. 27, Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 14.
— James Farrell
Close races shake up Council
As voters came out to the polls to make their voices heard in mid-term elections across the country in November, in Fremont two closely contested City Council races led to two incumbents being unseated by first-time challengers. In Ward 2, local businessman Glen Ellis unseated incumbent Steve Landholm by a mere 17 votes, earning a total of 826 votes to Landholm’s 809 on Election Day. The story was similar in Ward 3 as then Council President Scott Schaller was unseated after more than a decade of off-and-on service to the council by newcomer Mark Jensen. Jensen was elected by a mere 21 votes. Here are our election night stories:
— Colin Larson
Colorful creations
Many interesting art and museum exhibits could be found throughout the year in Fremont and the surrounding area. One exhibit in particular, “The Art of the Brick,” was especially captivating. Artist Nathan Sawaya’s creations, said to be the largest display of LEGO art ever to come to Nebraska, were featured in Omaha’s Capitol District. It was hard to believe how small, colorful LEGOs could be assembled by the thousands into such amazing masterpieces. The story appeared Jan. 11.
— Tammy Greunke
Mental health and the jail crisis
A rising jail population is a frequent topic of conversation at county board meetings. This year, the Tribune looked behind the numbers to understand how mental health -- and a lack of treatment options -- intersects every day with the local criminal justice system. We learned about challenges at regional jails, as well as some innovative attempts at solutions right here in Fremont. This two-part series ran on Oct. 22 and Oct. 24.
— James Farrell
A life redeemed
Luis Sifuentes doesn’t look like anyone who might have been bullied at school. Or who was angry with God. Or who tried to soothe his pain with alcohol. And that’s probably because he’s an example of a life redeemed. Despite some tough setbacks, Sifuentes would become a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and 2016 Midland University graduate before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. In sharing his story, Sifuentes talks about a car accident that could have ended his life, the tender moment when he turned his heart over to God and his time as an intern-turned-program assistant at The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont. His story ran Jan. 21.
— Tammy Real-McKeighan
Contentious meeting leads to arrest
Months of tension regarding the SunRidge Place housing development came to a head as local resident Linda Verner was arrested during a Fremont City Council meeting in June. Verner, a senior citizen, was arrested during a public comment period regarding final platting of the Don Peterson and Associates housing development, after refusing to step down from the podium when her allotted time expired. Read the full story printed on July 11.
— Colin Larson
Bilingual and Bicultural
Dan Moran over at Washington Elementary School was kind enough to let me sit in on his kindergarten dual language class, where students spend half the day learning in English and half the day learning in Spanish. The innovative program is considered to have a swathe of cognitive benefits for kids if implemented properly. Now it’s looking to expand from serving kindergarten through fourth grade, to encompassing fifth and sixth grade as well. Talk to parents and teachers, and you’ll find a community that’s passionate about bilingualism and all it has to offer. This story ran on Dec. 18.
— James Farrell
Connecting across generations
When Nathan Kudrna went to visit his grandma at Nye Legacy — he noticed a lot of disengaged residents. So, with help from a Fremont Area Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Contest Grant, Kudrna decided to do something about it. The local fifth-grader and his friends began a project known as the “Youth and Elderly Enrichment Program” which simply involved them spending time with residents at the local senior living facility. Their story ran on March 22.
— Colin Larson
The Y’s Wonder Woman
She doesn’t carry a sword or shield, but Laura Hinrichsen could be considered a Wonder Woman. At 79, she still mows her own lawn and scoops her own snow. She teaches water and fitness classes at the Fremont Family YMCA and plays tennis. Not bad for someone who didn’t start playing tennis until she was about 48 or learn to swim until she was 58. Her days get busy – like one where she taught two classes, helped an elderly couple move, made her supper and played tennis. In a world where youth is idolized, Hinrichsen does swimmingly well at showing how a good attitude and stellar health habits can have ageless results. Her story ran on Jan. 11.
— Tammy Real-McKeighan
Fremont's own rock star
Fremont native Steve Farris, whose band Mr. Mister had two number one hits in the ’80s, spoke with me for two hours about his life as a rock star. I learned that he was much more than his two big hits -- he’s a well-respected session musician who’s played live or recorded with more than 150 artists, from Rod Stewart to Whitesnake. And he’s got a boatload of stories about all of them. He also had lots to say about his life growing up in Fremont, and how it impacted him later on. This story ran on July 24.
— James Farrell
When the lakes turn to ice
While heading out to Fremont State Lakes to enjoy boating, camping and swimming is a time-honored summer tradition for area residents — when the temperatures dip below freezing and the water turns to ice — a different kind of activity begins to heat up at the lakes. We spoke with several area ice fishermen about the sport and why they enjoy heading to the lakes in the winter. The story ran on Jan. 10.
— Colin Larson
Adventures in missions
It wasn’t the most illustrious start to a ministry. Years ago, Eddie Roach and other young people were robbed at gunpoint during a mission trip in Peru. Yet the young Fremont man persisted in his desire to spread the Gospel. Today he and his wife are missionaries in Cambodia. Their story ran July 27. In 2018, a young Fremont woman, Amy Ahrens, traveled to Slovakia, where she’d help launch a campus ministry for university students in Bratislava and lead a young Slovakian woman to Christ. Her story ran Sept. 6.
— Tammy Real-McKeighan