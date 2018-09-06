The Fremont Family YMCA is hosting an event aimed at giving mothers and sons some more quality time.
This years annual Mother/Son Adventure Day will be held at Christensen Family YMCA Camp, and will feature a slew of activities that will give moms a chance to go on an adventure with their sons.
“It’s a day for mothers and sons to come out and spend some time together,” said Kylie Brown, the Fremont Family YMCA’s before and after school director.
There will be s’mores, hot dogs, a scavenger hunt, paddle board, kayaks, canoes and a photographer taking professional pictures.
The event usually brings out 30 to 40 pairs of mothers and sons.
“I think people enjoy coming out,” Brown said. “Boys obviously love to be outdoors and the moms coming along and getting to see the boys having a good time. I think you know, over the years, people have enjoyed it.”
The event will take place on Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It costs $20 per couple, and registration can be done at the front desk of the YMCA. The event is open to boys between Kindergarten and fifth grade.
The registration deadline is September 8.
“Being part of the YMCA, we’re family oriented and having events like this are good for the community because it’s good for families to come out and enjoy the nice weather and use our facility,” Brown said. “I think it’s also important for mothers to spend time with their sons, just one on one.”
For more information, contact Kylie at the Fremont Family YMCA at (402) 721-6952 or at kylieh@fremontfamilyymca.org.