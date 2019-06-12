The Fremont City Council advanced three items that make way for a new apartment complex reserved for people ages 55 and over during its meeting on Tuesday.
The proposed Fountain Springs Adult Apartment Properties project is planned to include nine, 24-unit apartment buildings, totaling 216 units, on an approximately 11-acre parcel of land on N. Yager Road between 29th and 32nd streets.
During the meeting on Tuesday, the council approved two resolutions related to the proposed project and introduced an ordinance—that will need to clear two more votes to ultimately be approved.
The council unanimously approved a requested comprehensive plan amendment for the area, changing the future land use plan in the area from commercial to residential. It also approved a conditional use permit for the project, and introduced a voluntary annexation request to bring one parcel of land into the city limits.
According to City Planning Director Jennifer Dam, the amendment to the comprehensive plan was made in an effort to square up the site’s underlying zoning with the comprehensive plan. Prior to approval by the council on Tuesday, the area was zoned UR Urban Residential, but the comprehensive plan designated the area for commercial development.
“Commercial zoning allows apartments by right, so you could argue on the one hand that it already is in conformance with the comprehensive plan,” she said. “But I wanted to make sure that we change the land use map to really clean it up and verify.”
The council also approved a conditional use permit for the project, which is contingent upon the project meeting a variety of requirements.
Some of those requirements include the proposed apartment buildings conformation to setback requirements, development of a landscape plan, adequate number of parking and garage spaces, a site plan with building and impervious surface coverage ratios, and bufferyards required at the north and east side of the property.
During the discussion about the conditional use permit, Councilmember Brad Yerger inquired about if children would be allowed at the apartment complex which is designated for people ages 55 and over.
“It is 55 and over workforce housing,” Robert Fields of Anew Development said of the project. “We include the term workforce because we still find that to be a very productive period of time and we don’t want anybody to think this is a retirement home or anything of that nature.”
He added that the apartment complex is designed to be transitional housing for older adults looking for a more carefree living situation after their children have moved out of the house, or they no longer want to worry about the upkeep of their homes.
According to Fields, units at the complex will average around 1,000 sq. feet and the property is expected to be managed by Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate.
Developers also brought forward a voluntary annexation request for one lot related to the development, as it currently sits outside city limits.
The council unanimously voted to introduce the voluntary annexation ordinance, which will ultimately have to pass two more votes to be approved.
The voluntary annexation request is also contingent upon overall approval of the project.
“We want to make sure we include the word ‘conditional’ because it is a voluntary annexation on behalf of the contract purchaser with the permission of the underlying property owner,” Fields said. “The property closing will not occur until the city has fully approved the project with full approval expected to come on July 9.”