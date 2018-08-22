Mike Leise, a staffer at the Fremont Family YMCA, won a unique distinction last week—he’ll be getting a pie in the face outside the YMCA Wellness Center, in front of anyone who wants to watch.
The prize was earned as part of a contest with great intentions. To commemorate “Launch Week”—a series of group fitness classes that feature new music and new moves—group fitness instructors at the YMCA held a drive to collect school supplies for the Salvation Army.
The premise was simple: from the week of Aug. 13 to 19, 10 boxes would be on display in the YMCA lobby, where anybody could come in and make donations. Each box represented a YMCA staff member—either a group fitness instructor, YMCA CEO Jerry Rinne, or Leise, who is also known as “Lumpy.”
“People could just bring in their school supplies donations and put it in whichever box they wanted to,” said Valerie Prenzlow, wellness director at the YMCA. “They could donate anytime, any group fitness class they came into or if they just wanted to donate they could. It was just kind of a great way to make members aware that we have many group fitness classes and have a lot of fun.”
At the end of the week, whoever had the box with the most school supplies would win the honor of the pie.
“We had quite a bit [of school supplies],” Prenzlow said. “I think I have five overfilled boxes of school supplies.”
But in the end it was Leise who took the honor—pictures of the boxes show his, marked “Lumpy,” with a clear advantage brought on by a stack of notebooks placed underneath. His box stands at nearly twice the height as any other.
“I think he kind of knew it was coming toward him,” Prenzlow said. “Someone bought like two small boxes of just notebooks and put it under his box so they would make sure he had the most.”
The pie-ing will take place outside the Fremont Family YMCA Wellness Center on Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
Names of people who attended Launch Week were drawn to determine who would do the honor of throwing the pie—that was given to Jennifer Gegzna.
All are welcome to attend the pie-throwing event.
Prenzlow said that the YMCA likes to do these types of drives because it fits in with its belief in the importance of non-profits and community.
“As the Y, we are a non-profit and we know what it’s like being a non-profit and helping others out in the community, and we thought this would be a great way to give back to our community,” she said. “We’re here for the community, and it’s one way that we can show them.”
Additionally, the drive provided a good opportunity for staff members to have some fun—and potentially win some bragging rights.
“They had a good time with it, egging each other on to get more school supplies,” she said. “It made it really feel like a family community.”