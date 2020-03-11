YMCA looking ahead to Daddy Daughter Prom

For years, Kylie Brown has seen special – and sometimes silly – moments during the Daddy Daughter Prom.
Brown is a program director at the Fremont Family YMCA, which has sponsored the event for more than a decade.
“One of the best parts for me is watching the girls,” she said. “You’ll see some girls standing on their dad’s feet to dance together – and the joy you see in the kids’ faces. They’re with their friends. They get to spend the evening with just their dad.”
This year, the event is planned from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 3 in Hopkins Arena at Midland University in Fremont. It is open to girls from kindergarten through fifth grade.
The cost for YMCA members is $55 for a dad and daughter, which includes a goodie bag with a T-shirt, supper and a photo by Dwyer Photography. For non-members, the cost is $75 for a dad and daughter. There is an additional cost for more than one daughter.
If dads aren’t available, a male representative or guardian may accompany the girl, which can include a grandfather or family friend.
Participants need to register at the front desk of the YMCA at 801 N. Lincoln Ave. They will get a ticket with their name on it which they will present at the door of the dance, where they’ll get an escort card at Midland.
Registrants may come to the YMCA during its regular hours of 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-8 p.m. Sundays.
Brown said between 400 and 450 daughters and dads attend the event, which has “Once Upon a Time” for its theme this year.
“A lot of the girls like all the different princesses and that sort of thing, so we encouraged the girls, if they want, they can wear whatever princess dress they like,” she said.
As in past years, the event begins with the Grand March, when moms, grandparents or friends can take photos. Then, they’ll be asked to leave so the dad and daughter can have time together.
After the march, dads and daughters will be able to get into the food line. Since the event will take place on a Friday during the Lenten season, Brown said the menu will most likely include fish sticks along with pulled pork or some other meat, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cookies and lemonade.
The dance will take place after dinner. There will be some door prizes with winners’ names drawn at random.
Brown said she remembers the year HyVee donated a smoker as one of the dad gifts.
“We had a dance-off for it,” she said, recalling the daughters’ reactions. “Some loved it and were cheering their dads on, but some girls were so embarrassed by their dad’s dance moves.”
Brown said she enjoys getting to coordinate the Daddy Daughter Prom every year.
“It’s an event I love to do,” she said. “I work with before- and after-school kids, Monday through Friday. I come from a big family and it’s nice to see an event that little girls can enjoy with their fathers.”
Brown said the event is good for a dad and daughter to be able to come out and have family time together.
“I think it’s important for those younger girls, who look up to their dads, to have a night out with just the two of them together,” she said. “I think it will be a fun evening for all involved.”