YMCA looking ahead to Daddy Daughter Prom

Registrants may come to the YMCA during its regular hours of 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-8 p.m. Sundays.

Brown said between 400 and 450 daughters and dads attend the event, which has “Once Upon a Time” for its theme this year.

“A lot of the girls like all the different princesses and that sort of thing, so we encouraged the girls, if they want, they can wear whatever princess dress they like,” she said.

As in past years, the event begins with the Grand March, when moms, grandparents or friends can take photos. Then, they’ll be asked to leave so the dad and daughter can have time together.

After the march, dads and daughters will be able to get into the food line. Since the event will take place on a Friday during the Lenten season, Brown said the menu will most likely include fish sticks along with pulled pork or some other meat, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cookies and lemonade.

The dance will take place after dinner. There will be some door prizes with winners’ names drawn at random.

Brown said she remembers the year HyVee donated a smoker as one of the dad gifts.