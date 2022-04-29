YMCA plans Healthy Kids Day on Saturday

After a two-year absence, Healthy Kids Day is returning to the Fremont Family YMCA.

The event, which is free and open to the public, and is set from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 30, at the YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave.

A host of activities are planned.

Activities in the large gym and turf room include: a bounce house, face painting, games and crafts. A balloon artist and Katie the Comfort Dog will be onsite as well.

Scouty’s Shaved Ice will be in front of the facility and the YMCA will give away tickets for free ices to the first 300 kids.

Family Open Swim will be from 10-11 a.m. at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center and while Open Ice Skate will be from 1-3 p.m. at Sidner Ice Arena.

Kids who register for the YMCA’s summer day camp at Healthy Kids Day will receive a free YMCA camp drawstring bag.

Businesses will have booths at which information and giveaways will be available. The Y will have drawings for prizes.

Jodi Nemec, marketing coordinator, encourages the public to attend. She believes kids will enjoy and benefit from the event.

“It’s a great way for them to see what a fabulous YMCA facility they have in their community if they’re not familiar with the Y,” Nemec said.

The Fremont Y is largest YMCA in the United States.

“We offer a wonderful variety of programs for families in our community,” Nemec said.

The Y also has a “No Youth Denied” policy. Any child who wants to become a member can do so regardless of their financial circumstances.

Healthy Kids Day didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be offering it back to the public,” Nemec said.

The Y promotes healthy living and offers opportunities to get kids away from electronic devices and shows them how much fun it is to be physically active.

It can give kids ideas of things they can do which can give them physical activity and healthier habits for life, she said.

For more information, contact the Y at 402-721-6952.

