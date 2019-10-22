A new expansion to the Fremont Family YMCA’s Wellness Center will open to the public this Wednesday.
The new area, called the Cross-Training Wellness Room, is a 5,100-square-foot addition that will specialize in powerlifting.
“We looked at some of the things we were lacking and noticed we didn’t have enough of the powerlifting stuff, like bench presses and shoulder presses,” Fremont YMCA CEO Jerry Rinne said. “And we knew that there was a pretty big need for that, and that’s one of the main reasons why we did built this.”
The YMCA will host a Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event for the addition from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. The event is open to the public and will include special membership promotions.
Among the new equipment is a Queenax machine, TRX Suspension Training equipment and self-propelled treadmills. Deadlifting platforms and squat racks will also be available.
The addition will also feature brand-new dumbbells and weights, as well as an outside weight room with machines, something that Rinne said is “unheard of” anywhere else in the country. Garage-style doors can be opened during nice days.
Instructors will be present at the opening event to explain how to use the new equipment, Rinne said.
The addition is part of a $15.2 million campaign to renovate both of the YMCA’s old swimming pools. One of the pools was turned into a 5,100-square-foot turf area, while the other was turned into the Wellness Center addition.
Construction on renovating the swimming pools began last January. Rinne the structural integrity of the floors had to be checked multiple times after the pools were filled with sand and concrete.
But now, Rinne said people won’t even be able to notice there was a pool in the first place.
“It took a while to get a lot of the equipment in too, because it backordered and we had to get a new air conditioning system,” he said. “It’s been a long process, so we’re pretty excited to get it all opened up now.”
Rinne said with training on the terf running through both rooms and fitness testing, the possibilities for the new addition are endless.
“This will be a place now that you can do pretty much anything that you want to do under one roof,” Rinne said. “There’s probably not a place like that in the whole United States.”