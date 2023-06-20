The Fremont Family YMCA will discontinue its long-running competitive gymnastics program on June 30 due to financial reasons.

Lindy Hoyer, chief executive officer, said the Y regrets having to stop providing it, but can’t continue to subsidize a program that has accrued a $25,000 deficit.

The Y will continue to offer a non-competitive, skills-building program and the hope is that local parents will be able to run a competitive program independently, Hoyer said Monday.

Hoyer announced late last week that the competitive program would end.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce the cancellation of our competitive/team gymnastics program,” Hoyer said in a press release.

The Y has had a competitive gymnastics program for more than 40 years, but Hoyer said the Y is unable to financially support the program moving forward.

“Due to recent declines in participation for the past two years, the program has run up a deficit of $25,000,” Hoyer said in the release. “In spite of our efforts to attract more participants, raise our tuition fees and change program management, the amount of resources required to subsidize this competitive program created a hardship on the general operations of the Y.”

Hoyer said the Y was subsidizing the competitive gymnastics program with funds intended to provide access to youth who couldn’t otherwise afford it.

The YMCA has a commitment to making sure no youth is denied admittance.

“We have money in our general operations (fund) that supports scholarships to children, youth and families who have a financial need,” Hoyer told the Tribune. “We provide membership scholarships and some program scholarships for those families. If we continue to subsidize a competitive sports program, then that limits the amount of available resources we would have to fulfill that commitment.”

Hoyer told the Tribune that approximately 23 girls were in the competitive gymnastics program at the end of this year’s competition season. The season starts during January or February and continues through May.

In May 2022, 50 girls were on the roster, but then the program lost more girls and families than it gained. Hoyer said a number of factors, including some concerns regarding coaching, were part of the decline. The program had one full-time and three part-time coaches.

Competitive gymnasts did work on their routines throughout the year and paid monthly tuition. As girls aged out of the program or moved to others, the Y sought to bring in more.

“In order to have the proper ratio of coaches to gymnasts, we needed to be growing the program and growing the bottom line and the numbers,” Hoyer said. “When that wasn’t occurring, then the amount of money it took to subsidize the program would need to come from the general operations of the YMCA.”

Hoyer said if the competitive gymnastics program had been self-sufficient, it could have continued.

She said her hope is that competitive gymnastics parents will be able to organize and come up with a way to continue the program.

“There are some parents who have reached out to me in the last couple of days and they’re trying to self-organize to see if they can run the program – independent of the Y – and look to the Y for equipment and space,” Hoyer said.

Other independent programs operate this way. For instance, Hoyer said, the Fremont Flyers Hockey team is self-organized and contracts for time on the ice with the Sidner Ice Arena.

“All of their fees and that are paid for through the Fremont Ice Association,” Hoyer said. “We’re trying to get that (gymnastics) program moved into more of that format so that we’re not finding the Y in a position to subsidize the program.”

Although the Y is discontinuing its competitive program, it plans to maintain what’s called a progressive program. This is a training program in which children start at age 2 and 3.

The 2023 progressive program’s season extends through July 18.

Plans are to move the progressive program into the youth sports program, which focuses on skill development and good sportsmanship.

“There will be some gymnastics program offered through the Y,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer compared the progressive gymnastics program to a youth basketball program that the Y offers in the winter and spring.

“Our teams are not set up to be competitive teams,” she said.

The same is true for a noncompetitive volleyball program for youth.

Parents of children in the competitive gymnastics program have expressed ire over its discontinuation via social media and the Tribune will continue to monitor their reactions.

Hoyer said the very difficult part is knowing that young girls are sad and parents are disappointed, sad and some are angry.

“The difficult part of this is it has been a tradition and having to make the hard decision that and deliver the news,” she said. “Nobody on the staff or the board of the YMCA wanted to have to make those decisions, but as we look at it, it was time to change the relationship with competitive gymnastics. This was a decision not made in haste.”

Hoyer said in the news release that to ensure the Y is offering programs the community wants and needs and, which can be sustained, it has commissioned an independent consulting firm to conduct a full-scale marketing research and operational analysis study.

A survey went to YMCA members and program participants and those outside of the Y. Findings from the analysis will serve as a guidepost for operational and program decisions moving forward.

Anyone who would like to discuss the future of the competitive gymnastics program and space are asked to reach out to Hoyer at 402-721-6952 or via email at lindyh@fremontfamilyymca.org.