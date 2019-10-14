The Fremont Family YMCA will hold its sixth annual Craft and Vendor Fair this Saturday, bringing together over 140 vendors from around the Fremont area.
The event will have vendors selling just about every type of product, including crocheted items, barnwood décor and repurposed furniture, business director Amy Korman said.
The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the YMCA’s five indoor tennis courts, which Korman said provides the perfect space to host the event. Face-painting and balloon art activities will be available for any children attending.
Entry for the event is free, but the YMCA will be taking freewill donations for its No Youth Denied Scholarship Program. The program, which allows children in need to attend YMCA programs for free, has raised money in past vendor fairs.
The idea for the Craft and Vendor Fair initially came from a brainstorm session, Korman said, and has since almost tripled in size since its inception.
“We just wanted to try a new event that would bring people into the YMCA who had maybe never been here before,” she said.
The fair also recruits help from the Midland University baseball team. During the event’s two setup times, the team helps vendors carry items into the building from their cars.
“They’re also there at the end of the craft fair to help them carry stuff out,” she said. “So it’s just a way for them to get some community outreach as well.”
Korman said she hopes to see as many people as she can at this weekend’s vendor fair.
“I think people are usually drawn to use due to our wide variety of items available to purchase and the fact that they can support local business owners,” she said. “Also, you can start your Christmas shopping a little early.”