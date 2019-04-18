At the Fremont Family YMCA, April 28 will be Healthy Kids Day, featuring a number of opportunities to engage in healthy activities and celebrate healthy lifestyles.
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day, there will be free access to several kid-friendly activities throughout the YMCA facilities.
The ice skating rink will be free for kids, with $3 entrance for adults, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then, there’s a pool party from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. And between 2 p.m .and 4 p.m., there will be games in the facilities new turf room, youth fitness classes and youth fitness training.
“We’re going to have vendors from around the community coming in and setting up, so there’ll be different vendors here doing games with the kids or different activities,” said Jessica Sandahl, health and wellness director at the YMCA.
In addition to those opportunities will be the Fremont YMCA’s first-ever Best Young Athlete of Fremont competition.
The competition utilizes Nebraska conditioning coach Boyd Epley’s “Husker Power” strength index, which measures various performances three physical tests: a vertical jump, a 10-yard dash and a shuttle. Results on those tests, combined with height, weight, shoe size, wing span, get put into a formula.
The formula yields a number for “overall athleticism,” said Brooke Eklund, youth sports director for the Fremont Family YMCA.
“They’ll basically test that day, we’ll get their scores, and obviously with those scores we’ll rank them based on those scores and we’ll do it by age group,” Eklund said.
The winner in each age bracket will receive a prize. The competition will be held in the Sidner gyms.
“Our new expansion of our turf room as well as the additions to our weight room, and the programming that we’re going to put behind and in those spaces, we felt like this was going to be a good way to help kickstart the youth performance aspect of the Y,” Eklund said.
“The goal of the Y is to get every kid exposed to every single sport, activity, offering at the Y just in general. So by offering a Healthy Kids Day to expose them to everything that we can do, and then to keep them active and healthy, is the overall goal,” he added.
To register for the competition, go to https://fremontfamilyymca.launchtrack.events/ or visit the YMCA website or Facebook page for more information.