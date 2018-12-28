Each year as the calendar turns to January, the Fremont Family YMCA’s doors open to the community as a way to showcase all of the organization’s various services and facilities.
This year, the annual Fremont Family YMCA Open House is set for Jan. 3 and includes a variety of activities and opportunities for area residents to check out all of the programs the organization offers throughout each year.
This is the second year of the event being held closer to the start of the new year, after being moved from its traditional day and time in 2017.
According to YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Mike Robinson, the change was made to cater to people still on holiday break and those looking to stick to their new year’s resolution of going to the gym a chance to see what the YMCA offers.
“Normally we have done this on a Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and last year we decided to try something new,” he said. “So we decided to do it right at the beginning of the year when everyone is still on break and it’s been a great turnout.”
The event is open to the public and includes a variety of activities including:
- Free Skate at Sidner Ice Arena from 1-3 p.m.
- Toddler Time in the gymnastics area from 3-4 p.m. (Toddlers must be accompanied by an adult)
- Crafts and games in the Underground from 4-5 p.m.
- Pool Party at at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center from 5-6 p.m.
- Bounce house in the indoor tennis courts from 5-7 p.m.
- Gymnastics demonstration from 4-7:30 p.m.
- Personal trainers meet and greet, and Wellness Center orientations from 4-7 p.m.
- Youth games in the gym, including a 3-point contest, ladder drills, sports opportunities, scooter games, and a parachute from 4:30-7 p.m.
- Kid/family yoga in the large gym from 5:30-6 p.m.
- Family movie time in the Underground from 7:15-8:30 p.m.
- Pizza for $1 per slice from 5:30 p.m. until it runs out
During the event YMCA also offers several deals on membership, including waving a $40 joiner fee for new members — which also includes a choice of several free gifts.
More information about the Fremont Family YMCA’s facilities, programs, memberships, and rates can be found on their website www.fremontfamilyymca.org.