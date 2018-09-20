The Fremont Family YMCA will be hosting a women’s self defense class—taught by Jim Rosenbach, the martial arts teacher of Fremont’s Rosenbach Warrior Training.
The class is called SAFE, which stands for “Surviving A Fighting Encounter,” but it also stands for “Scream, Avoid, Fight and Escape,” Rosenbach told the Tribune.
“What we do is try to teach them that, if something does happen, how to strike quick, how to strike fast, how to strike first and how to get away and get home to their family,” Rosenbach said.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fremont Family YMCA. It is free to attend, and no pre-registration is required.
The class will teach women basic self-defense skills—starting with the “first rule of self defense,” which is avoidance, Rosenbach said. That will include going over basic tips for safety that can help women avoid dangerous scenarios altogether, like parking in well-lit areas, travelling with companions, and being aware of your surroundings.
Then, Rosenbach will teach women what to do if they get attacked or face a potentially dangerous situation. That will cover techniques for multiple types of attacks, like short-, medium- and long-ranged attacks.The goal is to learn techniques that will help keep attackers from entering your personal space.
“We want to avoid them getting into that realm,” Rosenbach said. “Personal space is danger zone—you want to keep somebody from getting into that area.”
He plans on covering some more advanced techniques as well, which will cover self-defense from the perspective of both standing upright or from the ground.
“If we stop one lady from getting accosted, it’s worth everything to me,” he said.
Rosenbach said that most people freeze up “like a deer in headlights” if facing a dangerous situation. This class aims to give women the tools to be empowered, so that they may respond more confidently, he argues.
Rosenbach has offered this class before and he says it’s gotten more popular in recent years. He believes that it’s especially relevant now, given national news events, such as the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa, and the rise of the #MeToo movement and the ongoing national conversation about sexual assault and harassment.
“Women have the right to be able to get up in the morning and go shopping, take care of the kids, pick them up from school and stuff, without having to worry about being attacked,” Rosenbach said. “They have a right to live in society free of fear.”