YMCA to kick-off lifeguarding classes in January

One side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic not often talked about in the news media is the decimation the virus wrought on the numbers of certified lifeguards across Nebraska and the nation.

With both lifeguard certification and Red Cross first aid classes canceled in spring 2020, and also heavily impacted in spring of 2021, swimming pool facilities across the Cornhusker state and the United States found themselves with shortages of lifeguards.

To help combat the issue, officials at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center at the Fremont Family YMCA are offering what is expected to be seven to eight lifeguard certification classes in 2023. The first class is schedule for Jan. 27-29 at the aquatic center.

YMCA Aquatics Director Miranda Long said the classes are offered in an effort to train first-time and re-certifying lifeguards for both the Fremont Family YMCA, the City of Fremont’s two swimming facilities and also multiple other swimming pools in surrounding counties and cities such as Blair, West Point, Valley and Elkhorn, among others.

“We could use a few more (lifeguards). We are doing better than most facilities in the region. I think that it helps that we have three lifeguard instructors here at The Y, and we can whip up a class pretty quickly if needed,” Long said. “You are always at a point where you could use more (lifeguards). That affects how we do certain programs here. We do have the high school swimmers, a lot of them lifeguards. We also have the Midland (University) that helps us, too. We even have some adults time to time that are retired that help.”

Long began her lifeguard career at age 15 in her hometown of Lincoln. Now, she is a certified lifeguard instructor and in charge of the entire Dillon Family Aquatics Center, one of the largest pool complexes of any YMCA in America.

“It was the cool thing to do back then. The lifeguards were cool, then, we made more money. That has shifted quite a bit, though,” she said. “I was a stay-at-home mom, looking for something to do … that is how I got started again.”

Long said the first class is intended to get a head start on certifying lifeguards for the rest of the calendar year.

“February is a pretty busy month for hosting swim meets, so we pick back up in March — doing two classes in March, two in April and usually two in May,” she added. “In American Red Cross, it is an eight-to-one student to teacher ratio. Some people don’t sign up, and we don’t have room. That is why we tell them to register early. If you wait ’til the last month, there is no guarantee we’ll have space.”

To be eligible to take the three-day course, participants must pass a pre-class test to assess their swimming skills.

The pre-test requirements are to pass a 300-yard continuous swim of either freestyle or breaststroke; treading water without using arms or hands for two minutes with no break; and to swim to the bottom of a 12-foot deep pool without swim googles or a facemask and retrieve a 10-pound brick and swim with it to the side of the pool.

“That is a pre-course just to ensure you are a strong enough swimmer. The course, it is three days, from Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., we watch a lot of videos demonstrating how to do the rescues. Saturday morning, we are in the water all morning doing all the drills of rescues over and over again. Saturday afternoon, we go over first aid and CPR and AED (defibrillator) use,” Long explained. “It is a professional rescuer first aid course, it is different that the basic first aid. On Sunday, we review all the rescues and then you’ll be tested.”

The job is not easy, and requires physically fit people who have a calm attitude and demeanor, and willingness to risk their own health and wellbeing to save others.

“A lot of people don’t realize how strong of a swimmer you need to be to do it (be a lifeguard). If you’ve not been on swim team, or a regular swimmer, you might want to come in and (swim) and see where you are at,” she added. “If people can’t pass the pre-course, I will always work with people. I tell a lot of people who don’t pass the pre-course, come back, and I’ll work with you on it. I train them to pass the pre-course. Not a lot of people take me up on it, but those that do, we get them to pass.”

Long said being a lifeguard is a fulfilling profession, albeit a part-time job for most. One misconception she believes many swimmers and parents have is that there is a constant monitoring of swimmers by others at the pool, hence a sort of letting down of their guard.

That’s where the lifeguards come in, she stressed.

“I think it is part of … a lot of people don’t realize that nobody (non-lifeguards) are really paying attention (to swimmers). It is not always about rescuing, lifeguarding is about prevention,” Long said. “It is good to know you are keeping people safe and you know what to do in those situations. It is just that calm you feel in being prepared to know what to do in those situations.”

As for rescues, Long said YMCA lifeguards don’t save people’s lives from impending drowning every day, but most of their aid comes to young children in the learn-to-swim classes, as well as older senior citizen swimmers who might have a medical emergency that causes a danger while they are swimming.

“We try to not get it to that point, we want to see (problems) before they get that bad,” she added.

The class does have a required fee, as does the pre-course test. To register for either, lifeguard hopefuls can call 402-721-6952 and ask for Miranda Long; or email her at: Mirandal@fremontfamilyymca.org. The pre-test costs $15 for YMCA members and $25 for non-members; while the initial lifeguard certification course is $185 for members and $220 for non-members. If a person is already a lifeguard, the re-certification cost is $125 for members and $160 for non-members.