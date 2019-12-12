Young-adult fiction author Neal Shusterman said his first two books never got published.
But for him, they were stepping stones, as he would always look back and see how he improved from the last one.
“When you write something, you think it’s as good as you can do,” he told Fremont High School Students Thursday. “But everything you write helps you get better for the next thing.”
Shusterman spoke to FHS students for part of his promotional tour Thursday afternoon. After speaking in the auditorium, he signed copies of his new book, “The Toll,” the final novel in his “Arc of a Scythe” series, for students.
Shusterman is the author of multiple young-adult fiction books that have led to series, including “Scythe,” “Everlost” and “Unwind.” He has also written “Full Tilt,” “The Dark Side of Nowhere” and “Challenger Deep.”
Also involved in the film and television industry, Shusterman has written screenplays for the television series “Goosebumps” and the Disney Channel Original Movie “Pixel Perfect.”
Several of Shusterman’s novels are in the works to be adapted as films and television series, with “Scythe” as a Universal Studios film, “Dry” as a Paramount Pictures film, “Unwind” as an HBO series, “Challenger Deep” as a Disney Plus adaptation and his upcoming novel “Game Changer” as a Netflix series.
Shusterman told the Fremont Tribune he was invited to FHS as he often stops in Omaha to speak.
“I try to reach as many students as I can, so having a big audience like this means that I’m reaching more students, and I think that’s important,” he said.
Shusterman answered various questions from FHS students during his talk, including how he develops characters, what his favorite authors were growing up and what his favorite snack was, to which he said he makes a mean guacamole.
With his writing process, Shusterman said he’ll go through at least eight drafts before publication. He said he writes the first draft of a chapter with a pen, but said he likes writing with fountain pens as well.
“Next, I’ll be working with a quill,” he joked. “But I really like that feeling of handwriting. It helps inspire me.”
Next, Shusterman said he will type the chapter on his computer before revising that copy.
“Then, I’ll read it out loud,” he said. “Because the experience of hearing your words is just different enough from reading it silently on the page that you have a whole new perspective.”
After revising for a fourth time after reading it out loud, Shusterman said he’ll revise the entire book as a whole before showing it to friends for comments for a sixth draft.
Finally, Shusterman said he works with his publishers on at least two more drafts.
“Nothing’s ever done the first time you write it,” he said. “So if you want to be a writer, you need to write, you need to rewrite, you need to read.”
Shusterman also advised students to step outside of their comfort zone and read different genres, which he said will make people better writers.
Shusterman also talked about the creation of several of his books, including “Dry,” which he co-wrote with his son Jarrod.
During the writing process, Shusterman said he and his son would figure out where the story was going, and then one would begin the first draft. Although “Dry” depicts four different first-person points of view, Shusterman said they both wrote from all four perspectives.
“So it wasn’t his voice versus my voice, but the voices of the characters,” he said. “And together, we came up with the voices and the characters.”
Shusterman also spoke on “Challenger Deep,” which he called his hardest book to write. The book, which tells the story of a mentally ill teen traveling to the deepest point on the planet, won him the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature in 2015.
“Of all of my books, for that one to have won that award means everything to me because that book is the most personal, most difficult book to write, but at the same time, the single most rewarding thing I’ve ever written,” Shusterman said.
The title of “Challenger Deep” came after Shusterman’s son Brendan did a research project on the area, which is at the bottom of the Marianas Trench. Shusterman used the title as a placeholder for several of his books.
But when Brendan was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 15, Shusterman said he told him that he felt like he was at the bottom of the ocean where no one could hear him.
“Suddenly I knew what ‘Challenger Deep’ was going to be about,” he said. “I wanted to tell the story of what it felt like to be so lost in your own thoughts it’s as if you were at the bottom of the Marianas Trench screaming to get back to the surface.”
Shusterman wrote the novel several years later from his experiences with Brendan, who drew the illustrations while he was in the hospital.
With his books, Shusterman said he takes inspiration from not only personal issues, but topics that are prevalent in human society. With the writing of “Scythe,” he said he discovered the idea of theology along the way.
“I wanted to just play with the idea of how a belief affects you as a person by taking away beliefs of our day,” Shusterman said. “There’s so many different things you can explore when you’re generating a world like this, and there’s always more I can put in.”
Shusterman’s novel “Unwind” presents a dystopian future in which children between the ages of 13 and 18 can be sent by their parents to have their body parts removed, but still keeping them alive.
Shusterman said the idea for the novel came after he noticed that many people would base the candidates they support solely on their stance on abortion.
But Shusterman said the issue reminded him of a Bible Scripture concerning King Solomon, who offered to cut a baby in half after two mothers fought to keep it.
“When you have complex issues, you can’t look at them simplistically,” he said. “You have to rise above the politics, otherwise you end up with bad solutions. And when we are divided, we make very bad choices. ‘Unwind’ was my attempt to point that out.”
With his tour across the country, Shusterman told the Tribune he wants to inspire the students he speaks to.
“I want them to connect with reading, to realize that books aren’t just dusty things to sit on shelves,” he said. “Someone is actually creating those books for them, and to get them excited about reading and writing is great.”