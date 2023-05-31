Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As pet owners, Hannah Meiergerd and Shylie Fiala know it’s important for animals to be in a warm, clean, safe place.

So the fifth-graders at Johnson Crossing Academic Center did their part to help make blankets and gather supplies for FurEver Home Inc., a pet rescue in Fremont.

Hannah and Shylie are among more than 30 students in the Fremont Kiwanis Builders Club, a service, leadership organization. The club, which includes students from JCAC and Fremont Middle School, focuses on service in the community, schools and nation, said Emily Wageman, club adviser.

The club provides leadership opportunities for students, who can be elected as officers of the group, serve on committees and be project leaders.

Most recently, the club received a $1,000 grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Grant program.

Using these funds, the club was able to donate 56 tie blankets for kitty cages along with a host of cleaning supplies including: laundry detergent (enough for 432 loads), dish soap, hand soap, trash bags, paper towels, bleach, vinegar, OdoBan disinfectant, 200 pounds of cat litter — and 48 cans of cat food and four slip-lead dog leashes.

“Words can’t express how appreciative we are to get the donations from them,” said Jessica Mace, FurEver Home office manager. “It’s amazing how these kids can do such nice things. It’s cool to see.”

In 2022, the club made Christmas cookies to raise funds for FurEver Home. They raised almost $400.

Wageman said a couple of the students’ parents then mentioned the Youth Philanthropy Grant program. Club members voted on which organization they wanted to support. All wanted to do something to help animals.

“They chose FurEver Home again,” Wageman said.

Club members completed an FACF grant application stating how they believe the shelter helps animals.

“The shelter is key to keeping stray animals off the streets in which they may be run over with a car…,” they wrote.

These animals also may be out in dangerous weather and people may avoid them, because they’re fearful of an active, hungry animal that’s just trying to survive.

That’s where the students believe FurEver Home can help.

“If a pet in the FurEver shelter is well-adjusted with a comfortable kennel and visited often by volunteers and staff, the likelihood of being adopted goes up,” the application stated.

Animals adjust better in a forever home and can provide the love to an individual or family that only a pet can give, students said.

Club members took on various tasks for the project.

Some contacted FurEver Home to determine what the animal rescue needed.

One group decided how the club would provide a video submission for the grant application. Another worked on creating the budget.

“They all had a part to play,” Wageman said.

Club members got other students involved by collecting items at the schools. Some club members made posters encouraging their fellow students to donate supplies.

By the time the application was submitted, students already had done a lot of work, Wageman said.

Students made the blankets and bought cleaning supplies.

“We went shopping at Walmart and did some Amazon shopping and then did the collection drives in both JCAC and Fremont Middle School,” Wageman said, adding, “We empowered others to be philanthropists as well.”

The project occurred quickly.

Wageman said the paperwork was done in March and club members learned in April that they’d received the grant.

Students worked to finish the project before school got out for the summer. Some blankets were sent with club members to work on at home.

Hannah liked tying the blankets with other club members.

“I also liked tying them at home with my family,” Hannah said.

Shylie enjoyed making the blankets, too.

“It was fun,” she said.

Club members presented the blankets and supplies to FurEver Home, Inc., on May 22. During the presentation, they announced amounts of donations such as: 1,316 ounces of bleach, 320 ounces of vinegar, 630 trash bags and 37 family rolls of paper towels.

Students briefly talked to the Tribune about the value of the project.

Shylie, who has a red, golden doodle, named Kool-Aid, knows it’s important for her dog to be in a warm, clean place and said she wants the same thing for other animals.

Hannah liked the opportunity to do something good. She’s also an avid pet owner. Her family has a black Labrador retriever named, Pepper; two cats, Stretchy and Paul; a hamster, Ziggy, and a snake, Caramel.

Hannah said she wants to help other animals have a happy home as well.

Mace said the blankets bring comfort to the cats and helps keep them warm. Blankets are washed each day.

“We go through a lot of laundry, so it’s nice when we get donations of blankets and stuff like that,” Mace said.

Wageman is pleased with the club members.

“They are servant leaders,” she said. “They want to be involved. They want to do more. I am so proud of them. They’re such good kids.”

FACF Executive Director Melissa Diers expressed her appreciation for the club.

“Wow! What a wonderful project to support the animals at FurEver Home,” Diers said. “We’re proud of the Kiwanis Builders Club members who worked together to gather and create useful and needed items for the animal shelter, and who demonstrate that kids can make a big difference in their communities.”