Young dad credits woman for helping others during fire

Fire safety tips he’d learned in school flooded through his brain.

“I told Eve to cover her mouth with her shirt and I did the same and we both sort of ran in a hunched over position toward the west end of the corridor,” he said.

The woman said the other stairwell was filled with smoke, too, but she peeked around the corner where she’d previously punched the elevator button.

They followed her into the elevator.

“I’m aware that they tell you that you shouldn’t get into an elevator during a fire, but we were scared to go down the stairs with the smoke rising in our faces and we didn’t know where the fire was,” Osness said. “When the elevator doors opened - it was the only place that had clear air at that point. We were terrified.”

In the elevator, the woman hugged Eve, reassured Osness and prayed aloud for God to get them through.

The three made it to the first floor and ran out the entryway.

“At that point, the woman who was with us saw a lady who was covered head to toe in soot,” Osness said. “She was torn between leaving the building and returning to the lobby. She was visibly distraught.”