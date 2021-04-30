Young husband and wife deal with COVID-19 effects

She remembers the first symptoms.
Hairstylist Melony Stillman-Clark was at work when she was hit with an onslaught of effects from the COVID-19 virus.
“I had a horrible headache,” the Fremont woman said. “I was dizzy. I was sweating.”
Stillman-Clark sent her client home and had her future husband, Jeff Clark, pick her up from work.
It was May 2020.
“I slept for about three hours,” she said. “I woke up and he was on the couch with three blankets on him so I took his temperature and it was 104.5.”
It would be the start of their battles with the deadly virus, which thus far has claimed more than 571,000 American lives.
Almost a year later, the Clarks are still dealing with effects from the virus.
By definition, they are long haulers — people who’ve not fully recovered from COVID-19 weeks or months after first experiencing symptoms.
Now 41 years old, she’s twice tested positive for the virus and still suffers from headaches, brain fog and other repercussions. Her 42-year-old husband has dealt with blood clots. Clark said he’ll be on blood thinners for life. He uses an inhaler and remains on work restrictions.
The Clarks don’t know what problems could lie ahead and it’s been especially difficult when people contend the virus doesn’t last long or is a case of the flu. They urge the public to be vaccinated, wear masks and take safety measures.
From the start, the Clarks took precautions. Stillman-Clark, who also has Crohn’s disease, even quit work a week before salons were shut down last spring and stayed home. She homeschooled their kids, Kenzie, 15, Colby, 10, and Garrett, 17. He left the house to go to work or get groceries.
After experiencing their first symptoms, the couple signed up to be tested for COVID and due to a lack of testing sites at that time drove to Norfolk for testing.
They quarantined and the children of their blended family were with their other parents. To date, none of the children have had COVID.
The Clarks recall their symptoms.
He had body aches and chills. Along with other symptoms, she lost her senses of smell and taste. Neither had energy.
After about a week, they started feeling better and returned to work when their quarantine ended.
That June, she had a sinus infection with debilitating headaches, vomiting and fatigue.
“I couldn’t get out of bed for days,” she said.
Previously, she’d had migraine headaches maybe twice a year. Now, she had worse ones and has needed shots to help alleviate the pain.
She’d suffer from other symptoms, such as shortness of breath.
“I felt like there was something sitting on my chest,” she said.
She’d begin using a pulse oximeter, a device that is placed on a finger and measures a person’s oxygen level and pulse rate.
“If I would get up and be active, it would drop down into the 70s and 80s. It’s supposed to be above 93,” Stillman-Clark said.
She had a lung function test and CT scan of her chest.
“I have weakened lung muscle,” she said.
At times, she felt like her heart was racing.
Amid their tough circumstances, the Clarks married on Aug. 12 in a courthouse ceremony with another couple serving as witnesses. The man’s 9-year-old son took a video of the ceremony.
It wasn’t quite the wedding they anticipated, but with family members who had underlying health issues that type of ceremony wasn’t feasible.
In the fall of 2020, she had sinus surgery to remove a blockage.
He still recalls what happened at 1 p.m. Dec. 7.
Clark called his wife from work.
He couldn’t breathe.
His wife took him to the emergency room entrance of Methodist Fremont Health.
“He called me about an hour later and said they were admitting him, because his lungs were full of blood clots,” she said.
Clark talks about the scans taken.
“From my left heel, all the way through my left leg, up through my lungs was nothing but blood clots,” he said.
Clark commends the emergency room doctor.
“I can’t remember his name,” Clark said. “I wish I could because I would love to see this guy. He was very compassionate. He was superb.”
Clark wanted to see the scan.
“No you don’t,” the doctor said.
The doctor then described the scan in easy-to-comprehend terms.
“Take a paint brush, splatter paint and that’s what your lungs look like,” he said.
Clark got the picture.
“He was very thorough and he broke it down to black and white so somebody could understand it and that was very impressive,” Clark said.
Clark said he was told there had been a spike in blood clots in men between the ages of 25 to 45 or 50, because of COVID. Clark said a friend, also a 42-year-old man, died five days later of this.
The Fremont man was given blood thinner intravenously for 24 hours in the hospital. He was sent home with a blood thinner and restrictions of lifting nothing heavier than a milk jug.
“He couldn’t walk to the end of the driveway without gasping for air,” Stillman-Clark said.
For a man who’d done physical labor his whole life, the COVID-caused limitations were tough.
“It was during snow season. I couldn’t pick up a shovel. Trust me, I tried. I scooped two steps and I thought I’d run a marathon because I could barely breathe,” he said. “I’m 42 years old and I had to hire somebody to come and scoop my snow.”
The kids carried in groceries and helped with cooking.
“We worked together as a family,” he said.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we would have had toddlers and babies,” she added.
The couple greatly appreciate family and friends. Stillman-Clark said her clients have been amazing. They’ve understood if she needed to reschedule a hair appointment.
But their troubles weren’t over.
Stillman-Clark was working at another job when she began feeling bad. She came home and slept all that Saturday. The next day, she had body aches, chills and horrible headaches and sought medical attention.
After a COVID test, she got the news: She was COVID positive again.
“This was 12 days after I was hospitalized,” he noted.
Stillman-Clark called her husband to have him sanitize the house. She went home, straight to her bedroom, where she quarantined.
He stayed in the living room.
The next day, Stillman-Clark went to the hospital to have the monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab intravenously to help reduce symptoms and chance of hospitalization.
She slept a lot afterward.
It would be a different type of Christmas season for the Clarks.
A wall separated them and they communicated via Facetime. Clark managed to joke with his wife.
“I’m just going to put a window up so I can wave at you and see you,” he said.
She hadn’t eaten much, but two friends brought him meals on Christmas Eve.
For a while, he went to therapy to help rebuild his lungs. He remained out of work through February and said his job was terminated in mid-March.
Today, she still battles fatigue, insomnia, the loss of taste and smell and has brain fog.
She may have a word on tip of her tongue, but can’t say it.
Her speech can become garbled after a long day. One night, Clark asked his wife if she was OK.
“You sound like you have a bag of marbles in your mouth, because I can’t understand you,” he told her.
To help cope amid the brain fog, she uses a large appointment book and calendars. Alarms set in her phone help remind her of appointments and to pick up kids from school.
“I text myself so I don’t forget it also,” she said.
She still sees local medical professionals: Dr. Ami Jones, Fremont Cardiac Specialists; Paige Pioppi, pulmonology and critical care nurse practitioner; Dr. Manjula Tella, neurology specialist (for migraines); and Dr. Misty Janssen, family medicine.
“The hardest part is listening to somebody tell me that it’s just the flu,” Stillman-Clark said.
She has a message for others.
“I want them to know that if you get it, it’s not — you’re sick for two weeks and you’re better. It has lifelong, lasting issues. It’s been almost a year for me,” she said.
Clark recalls a former coworker wondering about COVID’s long-term effects six months or even five or 10 years later.
“We are dealing with that now,” Clark said, noting something else: “It’s not a joke. It’s real and there are severe side effects with it.”
Clark points out a positive occurrence. His wife got to see a friend she hadn’t seen in a long time. Both had been vaccinated.
“Three weeks ago, she got to hug her for the first time in 14 months,” Clark said. “And they both cried.”