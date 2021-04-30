Young husband and wife deal with COVID-19 effects

The Clarks don’t know what problems could lie ahead and it’s been especially difficult when people contend the virus doesn’t last long or is a case of the flu. They urge the public to be vaccinated, wear masks and take safety measures.

From the start, the Clarks took precautions. Stillman-Clark, who also has Crohn’s disease, even quit work a week before salons were shut down last spring and stayed home. She homeschooled their kids, Kenzie, 15, Colby, 10, and Garrett, 17. He left the house to go to work or get groceries.

After experiencing their first symptoms, the couple signed up to be tested for COVID and due to a lack of testing sites at that time drove to Norfolk for testing.

They quarantined and the children of their blended family were with their other parents. To date, none of the children have had COVID.

The Clarks recall their symptoms.

He had body aches and chills. Along with other symptoms, she lost her senses of smell and taste. Neither had energy.

After about a week, they started feeling better and returned to work when their quarantine ended.

That June, she had a sinus infection with debilitating headaches, vomiting and fatigue.