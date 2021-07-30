Young Men of Integrity Breakfast set Aug. 7

When it comes to faith, Sam Gingerich knows how important the high school and college years can be.
That’s why he hopes young men will attend the “Young Men of Integrity Breakfast” at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Gingerich, who will serve as guest speaker, is the Chi Alpha director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Men of all ages are invited to attend an event that includes fellowship, a Valentino’s breakfast, prayer and music by the Christian rock band N.L.S. An $8 per-person donation will be accepted.
The “Men of Integrity Breakfast” takes place the first Saturday morning of each month at the Lighthouse. Men of various ages and fellowships meet to pray for and encourage each other.
Roger Roach is ministry coordinator for the “Men of Integrity Breakfast.”
“To my knowledge this is the first time since the beginning of the Men’s City Prayer Breakfast back in the ’80s, that there’s been an emphasis on reaching out to the young men in our community,” Roach said.
Gingerich will speak during the event geared toward young men who will be heading back to school in the fall.
He wants to encourage young men to trust God, stand firm in their faith—and to have the boldness to live it out.
Gingerich cites a national statistic indicating that seven out of 10 people who were in church youth groups lose their faith when they go to college.
“One of the main reasons why is because they failed to connect to a community of believers who are there to walk and journey with them in the context of that season of life – which is a very volatile, changing important season of coming to understand your identity,” Gingerich said.
He stresses the importance of encouragement.
“We all need encouragement and to find a community that’s going to stand with us,” he said.
Gingerich has been with Chi Alpha since 2014.
Originally from Omaha, he moved to Springfield, Missouri to study Biblical Studies at Evangel University. After graduating, he completed a missionary internship with MSU Chi Alpha. He then moved back to Omaha to become director of UNO Chi Alpha.
In his biography, Gingerich said he loves board games, fishing, disc golf, music and “has a big passion to see college students discipled in the purpose that God has for them.”
The Men of Integrity Breakfast started in August 2020.
“We want to bring unity to our community through fellowship, prayer, music and guest speakers,” Roach said. “We want to inspire men in the Fremont area to be more passionate about their faith in Christ.”