Young Men of Integrity Breakfast set Aug. 7

When it comes to faith, Sam Gingerich knows how important the high school and college years can be.

That’s why he hopes young men will attend the “Young Men of Integrity Breakfast” at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

Gingerich, who will serve as guest speaker, is the Chi Alpha director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Men of all ages are invited to attend an event that includes fellowship, a Valentino’s breakfast, prayer and music by the Christian rock band N.L.S. An $8 per-person donation will be accepted.

The “Men of Integrity Breakfast” takes place the first Saturday morning of each month at the Lighthouse. Men of various ages and fellowships meet to pray for and encourage each other.

Roger Roach is ministry coordinator for the “Men of Integrity Breakfast.”

“To my knowledge this is the first time since the beginning of the Men’s City Prayer Breakfast back in the ’80s, that there’s been an emphasis on reaching out to the young men in our community,” Roach said.

Gingerich will speak during the event geared toward young men who will be heading back to school in the fall.