Young woman gave life as a mom and an organ donor

She was the picture of health.
With enormous brown eyes and long auburn hair that framed a heart-shaped face, Karla Perez appeared to be looking forward to a long life.
But 5 months pregnant and just 22 years old, Perez suffered a catastrophic brain bleed. Perez was put on life support in an Omaha hospital so the baby she was carrying had a little more time to grow.
Angel Antonio Perez was just 2.5 pounds when he was born on April 4, 2015.
His mother had given him life.
But Karla Perez would give life to other people after her death, too, because she’d indicated on her driver’s license that she wanted to be an organ donor.
Perez’s decision helped four people, said her mother, Berta Jimenez of Waterloo.
Through Omahan Marcos Mora, who interpreted, Jimenez said her daughter’s heart, two kidneys and liver were used to help others.
Now Mora and Jimenez hope to encourage more people to become organ donors.
Mora is the spokesperson for a Live On Nebraska campaign designed to raise awareness of organ donation among the state’s Hispanic population.
Jim Minge, senior content developer for Live On Nebraska, cites statistics of why the need is so critical. They include:
- Hispanics are part of a minority population that make up 60 percent of those waiting for an organ transplant, but a lower-than-average number of Hispanics are registered organ donors.
- In Nebraska, there are more than 400 people on a list waiting for an organ transplant. “It could be a grandfather with diabetes, a teenage cystic fibrosis patient or a mother of a child whose life has just begun,” Minge said. “They’re all hoping for a voice on the other line to tell them it’s their turn.”
Minge said work is being done to overcome the obstacles of the language barrier to share that one organ and tissue donor can impact dozens of people by checking the box at the Department of Motor Vehicles or going online to register.
“You can save eight lives through organ donation plus benefit 100 people in need of tissue donation,” Minge said.
Mora became a registered donor years ago.
“I believe helping others is a good thing,” Mora said. “Why not make a difference? Karla Perez’s story is a perfect example of this.”
Jimenez said her daughter worked at a daycare center and planned to study to become a nurse. For fun, she loved to dance.
“She was very well-liked and had lots of girlfriends,” Jimenez said. “She liked helping people and was a very kind soul.”
An Associated Press story would record that Perez collapsed in her home in Waterloo in early February 2015. Doctors discovered a brain bleed and determined she was brain dead.
Family members told doctors they wanted to do everything possible for the baby Perez was carrying. The baby was only 22 weeks along and couldn’t survive outside the womb when Perez died, doctors said.
So a team of more than 100 doctors, nurses and staff kept Perez alive for almost two months. When her condition worsened on April 4, doctors delivered baby Angel Antonio, who immediately was admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.
Days after the procedure, Perez was pronounced dead, the AP reported, adding that in 2015 there had been only 33 similar cases reported in medical literature since 1982.
Jimenez said doctors told her that Perez had indicated on her driver’s license that she wanted to be an organ donor. Jimenez believes it’s good for people to agree to be organ donors.
“It can save lives,” she said.
Jimenez also said it brought her comfort to know her daughter was helping others through organ donation.
Perez’s son, Angel, is very healthy and lives with his grandmother. Jimenez finds it gratifying that her grandson became a miracle of life and her daughter was able to give life to others as well.
Karla Perez also had a daughter, named Genesis Perez, who is now 8 years old.
As he thinks about the donation, Mora talks about why he became a registered organ donor.
“I just want to make a difference, save a life,” he said. “It’s tough to lose a life, but then to give back — by giving one — wow.”
Mora is working to spread the word about the importance of organ donation. His family has been in the Omaha community since 1925. Family members have been involved in the arts as musicians and dancers.
In Omaha, Mora has been involved in the Cinco de Mayo event since 1997 and has been the coordinator for the last 15 years. The event draws about 250,000 people during a three-day weekend and is one of the largest Cinco de Mayo events in the country, he said.
At this point, Mora said he is being interviewed about organ donation by television and radio stations and newspapers.
He’s also a guitar player and has a Carlos Santana tribute band, Marcos & Sabor Oye Como Va.
Maro said he’s glad to spread the message about organ donation anytime he’s in the limelight.
He also shares copies of photographs Jimenez has of her daughter and grandchildren.
In one, a dark-haired infant in a little blue sleeper opens an eye for the camera. Another photo shows a smiling boy with a backpack getting ready to head to school.
That’s Angel Antonio.
Still another photo shows a smiling, happy girl with her arms outstretched as she prepares to sail down a playground slide. That’s Genesis.
And there are the photos of their mother — the woman with the big eyes, who had a big heart, too.
