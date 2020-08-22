Young woman gave life as a mom and an organ donor

An Associated Press story would record that Perez collapsed in her home in Waterloo in early February 2015. Doctors discovered a brain bleed and determined she was brain dead.

Family members told doctors they wanted to do everything possible for the baby Perez was carrying. The baby was only 22 weeks along and couldn’t survive outside the womb when Perez died, doctors said.

So a team of more than 100 doctors, nurses and staff kept Perez alive for almost two months. When her condition worsened on April 4, doctors delivered baby Angel Antonio, who immediately was admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.

Days after the procedure, Perez was pronounced dead, the AP reported, adding that in 2015 there had been only 33 similar cases reported in medical literature since 1982.

Jimenez said doctors told her that Perez had indicated on her driver’s license that she wanted to be an organ donor. Jimenez believes it’s good for people to agree to be organ donors.

“It can save lives,” she said.

Jimenez also said it brought her comfort to know her daughter was helping others through organ donation.