More fall-like temperatures have finally arrived – perfect weather for visiting a pumpkin patch.
The popular destinations for all ages offer much more than just a place to find the perfect pumpkin. Corn mazes, slides, pedal carts, petting zoos and more are among the activities offered.
Here are some of the local pumpkin patches families can visit this season:
Harvest MoonHarvest Moon, located at 1098 County Road N, just north of Oakland, opened as a small pumpkin stand in 2007. Numerous other activities have been added to the family-owned pumpkin patch in the last 12 years.
The offerings now include ziplines, scarecrow forest, fire pits, corn pit, three go-kart tracks, a sports barn, puppet barn, outdoor games, barn slides, scout camp, two jumping pillows and a corn maze.
General admission is $8.50. Admission is $7 for seniors (65 and over), $5 for veterans with ID and free for kids 2 and under. The price of admission includes all activities on the farm.
Harvest Moon’s hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The pumpkin patch is closed on Mondays.
Pumpkin HollowPumpkin Hollow is a privately owned pumpkin patch located at 2289 County Road N Blvd., just north of Nickerson.
Pumpkin Hollow offers a large selection of unique pumpkins, gourds and more in a six-acre patch.
There is no entry fee. Wagons are available to pull your patch finds in (or your kids). Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, especially after the recent rains.
Hours of operation are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Camp FontanelleCamp Fontanelle Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze is located at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
This year’s corn maze is designed in honor of first responders who have worked tirelessly to help those who have been affected by flooding.
In addition to a pumpkin patch and corn maze, Camp Fontanelle also offers laser tag, jumping pillow, bounce houses, petting barn, hayrack rides, 350-foot ziplines, barrel train rides, slides, campfires and more.
Admission is $8 for ages 12 and over and $6 for children ages 3-11.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. The scary maze will be open from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, 19 and 25.
Skinny BonesThis is the 11th year of operation for Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, located at 3955 Nebraska Highway 133, near Blair.
In addition to a pumpkin patch, the family business has many attractions, including giant bounce pillows, a corn pool, market, food barn, Jack O’ Shooter, rolling racers, corn maze, peewee maze, Frankenslide, petting zoo, pedal karts, hayrack rides, bonfires, face painting, eerie trail, House of Mystery, mad cow ride and more.
New this season is Tornado Alley, said to be the nation’s largest indoor tornado simulator.
Admission is $10.95 Monday through Thursday and $14.95 Friday through Sunday. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Vala’sVala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard is in its 35th year of operation. Thousands of guests make their way to the pumpkin patch each year, which is located at 12102 S. 180th St. near Gretna.
The 400-acre operation has nearly 55 acres of pumpkins planted every year.
Attractions at Vala’s include: hayrack rides, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, pirate maze, storybook barn, spook shed, haunted farmhouse, haunted trail and graveyard, bands, farm equipment display, barnyard sports, giant checkers and tic-tac-toe, spider web, play areas, stalk cars, slide, duck derby, egg scramble, wooden playhouses and more.
Activities for an extra change are train rides, apple blasters, paintball shootout, face painting, gemstone mining, pony rides and the birdie barn.
General admission is $12.95 Monday through Thursday and $23.95 Friday through Sunday. Season passes are $55.95 per person.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.