Youth demonstrate care via gift purchasing

For Mackenzie Kirby and her peers, a recent Christmas shopping trip was more than a fun experience.

It was a chance to learn important lessons about helping others.

“I learned that a little bit of time and a little bit of money can go a long way when it’s spent wisely and it can make a big impact on people,” the high school senior said.

Kirby is part of the Teens in Ministry (TIM) Team at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

The team, which is part of the church’s larger youth group, helps teens develop leadership skills.

This year, the team applied and received a $1,000 Youth Philanthropy Contest grant from Fremont Area Community Foundation.

They used the funds to purchase Christmas gifts for 16 children and five adults in five families served by Lutheran Family Services. They also bought items to make 17 care kits for young adults who are part of the Fremont Area United Way’s Youth Voice program.

Kristin Johnson, deacon of faith formation at First Lutheran Church, said the TIM Team consists of eight high school students in grades ninth through 12.

The team helps plan high school youth group meetings, Bible studies and other events for the group at large.

Team members were looking at buying Christmas gifts for community families when Johnson learned about the FACF’s Youth Philanthropy Contest. The team made an application, presented the project idea and was awarded the funds.

The team partnered with LFS Rupert Dunklau Center for Healthy Families in Fremont, which already works with local families.

LFS provided the team with no names, but with ages of children in the five families and their needs. Children ranged from an unborn baby to kids ages 5, 12 and 17. There were five adults.

The TIM Team also partnered with Fremont Area United Way to assemble care kits for people in the Youth Voice program. These are young adults who’ve aged out of the foster care system (ages 18 and older) and who don’t have families to fall back upon.

Care kits include items such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, feminine products, razors and shaving cream. Since some of these young adults have children, the team assembled two kits, each with an infant bath towel and body wash.

On Dec. 1, the entire youth group went on a shopping trek at Walmart in Fremont.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for them to be generous and to have some life experience of shopping within a budget,” Johnson said.

Kirby had fun trying to find the most items for the lowest cost.

“We tried to buy as many items as we could while staying within the budget for each person we shopped for,” Kirby said.

The youth learned about figuring the sales tax in with their purchases.

Students also learned they could save money by purchasing wrapping paper instead of gift bags.

And opening a wrapped box is more fun.

Amid their shopping endeavor, youth were surprised at how expensive items – such as diapers – can be.

Johnson heard comments and questions like:

“Man, towels are expensive.”

“Is underwear really a gift?”

Considering how costly Christmas shopping can be, one girl said she really appreciates what her parents have gone through to make her Christmases special.

During the shopping expedition, the youth bought learning toys, art supplies and books for the younger children, along with toys such as trucks and dolls. They purchased kitchen utensils and bedding – necessities – for adults. They bought clothes, hats and mittens.

Students enjoyed the gift-buying adventure.

“Our youth group had a lot of fun picking out toys, games and necessities that were unique to each child or family,” said Bethany Miller, a TIM Team member.

Johnson enjoyed watching the youth relive childhood Christmas memories as they shopped for the children.

“Some of the boys were like, ‘Boy, this car would have been cool if I was a 5-year-old,” she said. “It was neat to get to see them get excited to share some joy with children.”

After buying the gifts, the youth went to the church to wrap them. Johnson said it was fun to help youth learn how to wrap the presents, a skill many of them didn’t have in an age of gift bags.

Johnson said the TIM Team will need to present an activity report to the foundation.

She also said the team is planning a time to get the gifts to LFS and the care kits to FAUW.

Miller shared her appreciation of the opportunity.

“I enjoyed shopping for the Christmas gifts because it showed me how little gestures can make in a big difference in a person’s life,” Miller said. “I love knowing that our work will give children and families all around the Fremont area just a little more hope and happiness this Christmas.”

Melissa Diers, executive director of FACF, expressed appreciation for the youth.

“This Youth Philanthropy Contest project was special,” Diers said. “During the season of giving, oftentimes it’s youth on the receiving end of gifts. This group of teens got to experience the joy of giving gifts that will help make the Christmas holiday possible for area families. We are very proud to support this great project.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.